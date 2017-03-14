Edition:
The last of the Goodyear blimps

A worker holds the tail of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A worker climbs a pole to release the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers continue the decommissioning of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers look at one of the tail fins of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as it is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A marker board shows the work plan to decommission the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers begin the decommissioning of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers gather under the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as they begin its decommissioning in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers lift a tail fin of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers gather for a group picture before beginning the decommissioning of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimp's, in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers take apart the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, is readied for decommissioning in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers gather to begin the decommissioning of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Parts of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, are towed away as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

