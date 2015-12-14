The Le Pen Front
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, French National Front political party member and candidate for National Front in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region, blows a kiss to supporters after her speech following results in the second-round regional...more
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, reacts after results in the second-round the regional elections are announced in Henin-Beaumont, France,...more
Marion Marechal-Le Pen (C), French National Front political party member and candidate for National Front in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region, leaves the polling station after she voted in the second-round regional elections in...more
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, leaves the polling booth to cast her ballot in the second-round regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France,...more
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, French National Front political party member and current deputy in Parliament, attends during an interview with Reuters as she campaigns for the regional election for the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region in Carpentras,...more
French National Front political party leader and candidate Marine Le Pen arrives to deliver her speech after the announcement of the results during the first round of the regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 6, 2015. Marine, now...more
France's far-right National Front political party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen gestures during a political rally for the upcoming regional elections in Toulon January 24, 2010. When then far-right National Front leader Jean-Marie Le Pen made it to the...more
Marine Le Pen (L), France's National Front political party leader, reacts with her father Jean-Marie Le Pen (R), as party deputy Marion Marechal-Le Pen (C) looks on, after being re-elected during their congress in Lyon November 30, 2014....more
France's far-right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen (R) and France's National Front (FN) political party deputy Marion Marechal-Le Pen leave a tribute ceremony dedicated to the nine French Air Force personnel in the Invalides...more
Jean-Marie Le Pen (L), founder of France's National Front party, speaks to his granddaughter Marion Marechal-Le Pen (R) during their Part's summer meeting in La Baule, western France September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader, addresses French farmers as she campaigns for the upcoming regional elections in a milk farm in Le Nouvion-en-Thierache, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French National Front party deputy Marion Marechal-Le Pen is seen during the first session of the National Assembly after June's parliamentary election, in Paris June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean-Marie Le Pen, France's National Front political party founder, holds an umbrella as he attends their traditional rally in Paris May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's far-right National Front political party leader and member of the European Parliament Marine Le Pen and her father, party founder and honorary president Jean-Marie Le Pen, wait for the start of a voting session at the European Parliament in...more
Marine Le Pen (R), France's far-right National Front political party leader, talks with her father Jean-Marie as they take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Marine Le Pen (center L), France's National Front leader, embraces her niece Marion Marechal-Le Pen (center R) during their party's summer meeting in La Baule, western France September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean-Marie Le Pen, then France's far-right political party leader and Alpes-Maritimes region candidate, is kissed by his granddaughter Marion after the results of the second round of regional voting in Nice March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party leader (C), gestures as she attends the Front National party's weekend summer university youth meeting with her father Jean Marie Le Pen (L) and Frejus Mayor David Rachline (R) in Frejus...more
Jean-Marie Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader, arrives for a meeting in Cormont, northern France, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Marion Marechal Le Pen, deputy of Vaucluse, delivers a speech as she kicks off her National Front (FN) electoral campaign for the presidency of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Regional Council (PACA) in Le Pontet next to Avignon, France July 5, 2015....more
Marine Le Pen (R), newly-elected France's far-right National Front political party leader, and Jean-Marie Le Pen (L), former party leader, attend the National Front annual congress in Tours January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Marine Le Pen (front L), leader of France's National Front political party, applauds her niece Marion Marechal-Le Pen, deputy of Vaucluse, after her speech during the National Front political party summer university in Marseille, France, September 5,...more
Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France's National Front party, embraces his granddaughter Marion Marechal-Le Pen (R) after she won a seat in the run-off round of the legislative elections in Carpentras June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party leader, reacts as she attends their traditional rally in Paris May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Then France National Front presidential candidate Jean-Marie Le Pen addresses a political rally in Lille February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Marion Marechal Le Pen, deputy of Vaucluse, delivers a speech as she kicks off her National Front (FN) electoral campaign for the presidency of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Regional Council (PACA) in Le Pontet next to Avignon, France July 5, 2015....more
France's then President of far-right party Front National (FN) and candidate in the 2007 presidential election Jean-Marie Le Pen drinks a glass of wine during his visit to Loupiac, southwestern France, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
France's far-right National Front political party leader and member of the European Parliament Marine Le Pen blows a kiss to press photographers ahead of a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent...more
French National Front party deputy Marion Marechal-Le Pen attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Supporters paste a poster of Marine Le Pen, France's National Front leader, on a wall before a political rally for local elections in Frejus March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
