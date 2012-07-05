The legacy of Arafat
An undated picture handed out by the Palestinian Authority shows Palestinian President Yasser Arafat during his stay in Lebanon. REUTERS/Handout
Fidel Castro (L) and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba November 14, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Yasser Arafat, leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, meets with Mother Teresa on March 28, 1990 concluding Arafat's visit to India. REUTERS/Nikhil Bhattacharya
Nelson Mandela (L) is embraced by PLO leader Yasser Arafat as he arrives at Lusaka airport February 27, 1990. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
File photo of former President Bill Clinton with former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (L) and PLO leader Yasser Arafat after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord at the White House, on September 13, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) chairman Yasser Arafat waves July 1, 1994 as he is briefly lifted on the shoulders of Palestinian police, moments after entering the Gaza Strip at Rafiah. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
PLO leader Yasser Arafat seen Sunday July 10th, 1994 when he performed the Omra, or minor Muslim pilgrimage, in the holy City of Mecca. REUTERS/Stringer
PLO chairman Yasser Arafat sits at his desk in Gaza City August 28, 1994. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Yasser Arafat stops for a moment in front of a statue of Sweden's murdered Prime Minister Olof Palme during a visit to the Swedish Parliament December 12th, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
PLO chairman Yasser Arafat claps his hands as if in prayer, March 26, 1995 as he meets with the Greek Orthodox patriarch of Jerusalem , Diodoros I, in a Jericho church. REUTERS/Stringer
President Bill Clinton (R), Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (L), Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (2nd, L) and Jordan's King Hussein all adjust their ties as PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat (far R) looks on in this September 28,1995 file picture. ...more
Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization Yasser Arafat and a member of the Palestinian delegation (L), listen as Israeli Prime Minister Yitshak-Rabin addresses the United Nations General Assembly October 24, 1995. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine more
PLO chairman Yasser Arafat, surrounded by bodyguards and armed security forces, waves as he enters the former Israeli military headquarters building November 19, 1995 during his first trip to Jenin after the Israeli forces withdrew one-week ago. ...more
Palestinian leader Yasser arafat (R) greets Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak prior to the opening session of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) November 16, 1995. ...more
Palestinian school girls cheer PLO chairman Yasser Arafat with flags and posters on arrival at the newest West Bank self-rule enclave December 15, 1995. REUTERS/Rula Halawani
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat peers through the bars of the prison cell once occupied by South African President Nelson Mandela on Robben Island, August 12, 1998. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat talks to President Bill Clinton on the phone about the new peace deal while U. S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright stands by at Arafat's office in Gaza September 3, 1999. REUTERS/Pool
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat flahes a victory sign December 31, 1999 during celebrations of the millennium and the 35th anniversary of Fatah movement. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Pope John Paul II looks at a gift received by Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat representing a nativity scene and the " Last Supper" during their meeting at the Vatican February 15, 2000. REUTERS/Pool
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat (L), Italian President Carlo Azeglio Ciampi (C), listen to Ex-Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres prior to the start of a charity soccer match where former Israeli and Palestinian soccer players joined together on...more
A Fatah supporter attends a rally marKing the 36th anniversary of its foundation in Gaza December 31, 2000. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat inspects the damage to the destroyed Palestinian police position in the West Bank town of Ramallah August 10, 2001. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat is reflected in a car roof after his meeting with Dutch prime-minister Wim Kok in The Hague, Netherlands, October 16, 2001. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat speaks during a meeting with his supporters in the West Bank City of Ramallah, February 3, 2002. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian refugee women hold pictures of Palestinian President Yasser Arafat during a pro-Arafat demonstration in Nusairat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, March 27, 2002. . REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat attends Friday prayers in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 7, 2002. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A picture handed out by his office shows Palestinian President Yasser Arafat signing papers by torchlight in his besieged office in Ramallah, September 23, 2002. REUTERS/Hussein Hussein
Supporters of Palestinian President Yasser Arafat shout during a rally in front of his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 11, 2003. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat blows a kiss as he is assisted to leave a helicopter after arriving in Amman from the besieged West Bank headquarters where he had been pinned for over 2-1/2 years October 29, 2004 to board a French presidential jet...more
Mahmoud Abbas (L) the secretary-general of the PLO executive committee and Palestinian Prime Minister Ahmed Qurie (R) sits next to Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's empty chair at the head of the conference table, during a meeting of the top...more
The flag-draped coffin of Palestinian President Yasser Arafat is carried by a guard of honour during a ceremony at the Villacoublay air base near Paris, November 11, 2004. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A member of the Palestinian security forces stands guard beside a banner depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah marking the third anniversary his death, November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Oleg Popov more
