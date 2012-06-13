The life of an Occupy activist
Austin Guest leads an Occupy Wall Street march to banks located in the mid-town neighborhood of New York October 28, 2011. Guest, a 31-year-old Harvard graduate, has been involved with Occupy Wall Street since the early days of the movement's...more
Austin Guest leads an Occupy Wall Street march to banks located in the mid-town neighborhood of New York October 28, 2011. Guest, a 31-year-old Harvard graduate, has been involved with Occupy Wall Street since the early days of the movement's encampment at Manhattan's Zuccotti Park. An online community organizer and an actor, Guest describes the movement against economic inequality as the best thing that has ever happened in his life. He has since quit his day job and moved out of his apartment to commit himself fully to Occupy. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A policeman stands near Austin Guest and other Occupy Wall Street movement activists as they take part in a "Spring Training" march through the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A policeman stands near Austin Guest and other Occupy Wall Street movement activists as they take part in a "Spring Training" march through the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest does cartwheels after he and other protesters were able to gain access into the Winter Garden Atrium located inside the World Financial Center in New York December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest does cartwheels after he and other protesters were able to gain access into the Winter Garden Atrium located inside the World Financial Center in New York December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest lies on the ground after being arrested during an Occupy Wall Street protest in the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest lies on the ground after being arrested during an Occupy Wall Street protest in the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest's hands are placed in handcuffs after he was arrested during an Occupy Wall Street protest in the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest's hands are placed in handcuffs after he was arrested during an Occupy Wall Street protest in the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest lies on the ground after being arrested during an Occupy Wall Street protest in the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest lies on the ground after being arrested during an Occupy Wall Street protest in the financial district of New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest wakes up after sleeping overnight with other Occupy Wall Street protesters on the corner of Wall Street and Nassau Street in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest wakes up after sleeping overnight with other Occupy Wall Street protesters on the corner of Wall Street and Nassau Street in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest helps lift an Occupy Wall Street protester who was released after spending the night in jail in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest helps lift an Occupy Wall Street protester who was released after spending the night in jail in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest helps lift an Occupy Wall Street protester who was released after spending the night in jail in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest helps lift an Occupy Wall Street protester who was released after spending the night in jail in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Austin Guest raises his fingers in support of a pro-Occupy Wall Street song being performed the night before a protest by the Reverend Billy & The Stop Shopping Choir in the theater district of New York on April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton more
Austin Guest raises his fingers in support of a pro-Occupy Wall Street song being performed the night before a protest by the Reverend Billy & The Stop Shopping Choir in the theater district of New York on April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest chants slogans while holding a placard during an Occupy Wall Street protest on the steps of Federal Hall in New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest chants slogans while holding a placard during an Occupy Wall Street protest on the steps of Federal Hall in New York April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest hugs a friend after watching the performance of "The Night Before May Day" in the theatre district of New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest hugs a friend after watching the performance of "The Night Before May Day" in the theatre district of New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest shops for an external battery pack capable of charging multiple electronic devices in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest shops for an external battery pack capable of charging multiple electronic devices in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Austin Guest looks at a box of signs which read "Tax the Millionaires" the night before an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Austin Guest looks at a box of signs which read "Tax the Millionaires" the night before an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest uses his iPhone to communicate with other protest organizers using Celly, a mobile phone application that allows for group text message conversations, during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest uses his iPhone to communicate with other protest organizers using Celly, a mobile phone application that allows for group text message conversations, during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest acts as a 'pole' for protesters to walk around during a picket line demonstration in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest acts as a 'pole' for protesters to walk around during a picket line demonstration in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest dances to music during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest dances to music during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest takes part in a protest march in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest takes part in a protest march in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest waves a flag during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest waves a flag during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest and others break away from a march to let other protesters know they are on their way in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest and others break away from a march to let other protesters know they are on their way in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest Austin carries a bowl of food to eat from a free food table set up for May Day protesters in Bryant Park, New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest Austin carries a bowl of food to eat from a free food table set up for May Day protesters in Bryant Park, New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest and others join fists in solidarity ahead of a protest march in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest and others join fists in solidarity ahead of a protest march in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest waves a flag so others can find their group during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest waves a flag so others can find their group during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest guides other protesters in front of a police line in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest guides other protesters in front of a police line in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest hugs a friend after being able to lead others into occupying a park during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Activist Austin Guest hugs a friend after being able to lead others into occupying a park during a protest in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Next Slideshows
Child laborers
A look at the children who work to contribute to their family's income, marking the World Day Against Child Labor.
Kashmir
Glimpses of life as it goes on in an often trouble-hit Kashmir.
Dry spell in Brazil
Northeast Brazil suffers its worst drought in 30 years.
The lost art of blacksmithing
Two Austrian blacksmith brothers produce made-to-order handmade pieces for the Vatican, which take 120 hours of handiwork per item and hardly differ from the...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.