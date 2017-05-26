The life of John F. Kennedy
(L-R) Joseph Kennedy Jr., Kathleen Kennedy, Rosemary Kennedy and John F. Kennedy in Cohasset, Massachusetts, circa 1928. REUTERS/Courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation/via REUTERS
The Kennedy children, (L-R) Jean, Bobby, Patricia, Eunice, Kathleen, Rosemary, Jack, Joe Jr. pose for a family photo in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, 1928. REUTERS/Courtesy John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
John F. Kennedy with family dog, Bobby, in Hyannis Port, 925. REUTERS/Courtesy John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
Kennedy juggles during his trip to Europe, in Nuremberg, Germany, 1937. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
Kennedy holds the dog "Dunker" during his tour of Europe in the summer of 1937, in The Hague. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy aboard the Patrol Torpedo boat PT-109 boat during World War II, March 1942. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
Congressman Kennedy walks in the Bunker Hill Day Parade in Charlestown, Massachusetts,1950. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
Senator Kennedy shakes hands with workers in Medford Square in Massachusetts, 1958. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis with Senator Kennedy in Hyannis Port, 1953. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy speaks during his inauguration at the Capitol, 1961. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball, 1961. Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Custom Salon designed the first lady's sleeveless gown and matching cape. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential...more
Kennedy meets with Nikita Khrushchev, former chairman of the council of Ministers of the Soviet Union, at the U.S. Embassy residence in Vienna, Austria, June 1961. REUTERS/Evelyn Lincoln/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy and first lady Jackie sit in a car in front of Blair House in Washington,1961. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy meets with representatives from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in the Oval Office, 1961. REUTERS/Robert L. Knudsen/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy during a meeting with international students at the White House, 1962. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry
President Kennedy and astronaut Lieutenant Colonel John Glenn, Jr. look inside the space capsule Friendship 7 following the presentation ceremony of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal to Glenn in Cape Canaveral, 1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The...more
President Kennedy and first lady Jackie attend a dinner in honor of Andre Malraux, minister of state for cultural affairs of France, in Washington, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy meets Nguyen Dinh Thuan, then Vietnamese Secretary of State in Charge of Security Coordination, in the Oval Office, 1961. REUTERS/Robert L. Knudsen/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
President Kennedy and first lady Jackie watch the first of the 1962 America's Cup races aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., off Newport, Rhode Island, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy meets with his brother, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, at the White House, 1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton /The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy signs a proclamation for the interdiction of the delivery of offensive weapons to Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis, at the White House,1962. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy sits onboard the U.S. Coast Guard yacht Manitou off the coast of Maine, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy visits with his daughter Caroline during Easter holiday celebrations at the residence rented from Kennedy family friend C. Michael Paul in Palm Beach, Florida, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library...more
President Kennedy walks with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. down the White House colonnade, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton /The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy kisses his father Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. before boarding Marine One to depart Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton /The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy, his brother Senator Edward Kennedy and his daughter Caroline watch as Kennedy's longtime friend Lem Billings (R) launches a toy sailboat given to Caroline by Italian president Antonio Sengi on the beach behind the family's home in...more
President Kennedy sits on a yacht with his daughter Caroline off Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy joined by his brothers at the White House, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy sits in a rowboat with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. on Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island, 1963. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/Office of the Naval Aide to the President/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy meets with Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Maxwell D. Taylor in the Oval Office, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
President Kennedy in an undated photo. REUTERS/JFK Presidential Library and Museum
President Kennedy sits as his desk in the Oval Office while his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., looks out from underneath, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy descend the stairs from Air Force One after arriving at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
President Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline and Texas Governor John Connally and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Victor Hugo King/Library of Congress
