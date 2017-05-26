The life of John F. Kennedy

President Kennedy, his brother Senator Edward Kennedy and his daughter Caroline watch as Kennedy's longtime friend Lem Billings (R) launches a toy sailboat given to Caroline by Italian president Antonio Sengi on the beach behind the family's home in...more

President Kennedy, his brother Senator Edward Kennedy and his daughter Caroline watch as Kennedy's longtime friend Lem Billings (R) launches a toy sailboat given to Caroline by Italian president Antonio Sengi on the beach behind the family's home in Hyannis Port, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Office of the Military Aide to the President/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

