Thu Aug 27, 2015

The life of Knut

Polar bear cub Knut is reflected in the water during the bear's first presentation in Berlin zoo, March 23, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2007
Polar bear cub Knut plays in the Berlin zoo in this undated picture, released on March 2, 2007. Knut, born on December 5, 2006, had to be hand fed every four hours by zoo employee Thomas Doerflein after its mother Tosca refused the baby. REUTERS/Handout/Archiv Zoo Berlin

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2007
Berlin zoo employee Thomas Doerflein plays with polar bear cub Knut during the bear's first presentation in Berlin zoo, March 23, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2007
Polar bear cub Knut plays with a blanket during during the bear's first presentation in Berlin zoo, March 23, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2007
Visitors watch polar bear cub Knut at an enclosure in Berlin zoo April 9, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2007
Polar bear cub Knut swims in an enclosure at the Berlin Zoo June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2007
Polar bear cub Knut relaxes in an enclosure at the Berlin Zoo June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2007
Polar bear cub Knut is pictured in an enclosure at the Berlin Zoo July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2007
Polar bear cub Knut plays at an enclosure in Berlin zoo October 2, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2007
Polar bear cub Knut sleeps in his enclosure at Berlin zoo December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2007
A white rose and a letter of condolence is pictured on the fence of the enclosure of polar bear cub Knut (background) in Berlin zoo, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2008
Polar bear Knut is pictured two days ahead of his second birthday in his enclosure at the Berlin Zoo, December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2008
Polar bear Knut eats his 'birthday cake' during his second birthday celebrations in his enclosure at the Berlin Zoo December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2008
Polar bear Knut walks out of a cave in his enclosure at the Berlin Zoo, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2009
Female polar bear Giovanna (L) and male polar bear Knut play in their enclosure at Berlin zoo October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2009
Polar bear Knut yawns in an enclosure in the zoo in Berlin, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, December 27, 2010
Polar bear Knut stands on his hind legs in an enclosure in the zoo in Berlin, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, December 27, 2010
A woman places a rose at the polar bear enclosure in Berlin zoo, March 20, 2011. Knut, the polar bear who became a global celebrity as a cute cub, died in Berlin zoo aged just four. Knut, the first polar bear born at the zoo for more than 30 years, was rejected by his mother and fed instead by his keeper Thomas Doerflein. Thousands of visitors came to watch keeper and cub playing together, and Knut's fame soon spread around the world. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2011
An information board is decorated with items to remember polar bear Knut at the polar bear enclosure in Berlin zoo, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2011
Journalists watch the full-sized polar bear Knut model covered with the original fur during the presentation to the media at the natural history museum in Berlin February 15, 2013. Knut, the hand-reared polar bear who captured Germans' hearts before his early death in 2011, returned to his adoring Berlin public as a life-sized model with the bear's real fur. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2013
