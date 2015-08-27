The life of Knut
Polar bear cub Knut is reflected in the water during the bear's first presentation in Berlin zoo, March 23, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Polar bear cub Knut plays in the Berlin zoo in this undated picture, released on March 2, 2007. Knut, born on December 5, 2006, had to be hand fed every four hours by zoo employee Thomas Doerflein after its mother Tosca refused the baby. ...more
Berlin zoo employee Thomas Doerflein plays with polar bear cub Knut during the bear's first presentation in Berlin zoo, March 23, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Polar bear cub Knut plays with a blanket during during the bear's first presentation in Berlin zoo, March 23, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Visitors watch polar bear cub Knut at an enclosure in Berlin zoo April 9, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Polar bear cub Knut swims in an enclosure at the Berlin Zoo June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Polar bear cub Knut relaxes in an enclosure at the Berlin Zoo June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Polar bear cub Knut is pictured in an enclosure at the Berlin Zoo July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Polar bear cub Knut plays at an enclosure in Berlin zoo October 2, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Polar bear cub Knut sleeps in his enclosure at Berlin zoo December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A white rose and a letter of condolence is pictured on the fence of the enclosure of polar bear cub Knut (background) in Berlin zoo, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Polar bear Knut is pictured two days ahead of his second birthday in his enclosure at the Berlin Zoo, December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Polar bear Knut eats his 'birthday cake' during his second birthday celebrations in his enclosure at the Berlin Zoo December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Polar bear Knut walks out of a cave in his enclosure at the Berlin Zoo, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Female polar bear Giovanna (L) and male polar bear Knut play in their enclosure at Berlin zoo October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Polar bear Knut yawns in an enclosure in the zoo in Berlin, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Polar bear Knut stands on his hind legs in an enclosure in the zoo in Berlin, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman places a rose at the polar bear enclosure in Berlin zoo, March 20, 2011. Knut, the polar bear who became a global celebrity as a cute cub, died in Berlin zoo aged just four. Knut, the first polar bear born at the zoo for more than 30 years,...more
An information board is decorated with items to remember polar bear Knut at the polar bear enclosure in Berlin zoo, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Journalists watch the full-sized polar bear Knut model covered with the original fur during the presentation to the media at the natural history museum in Berlin February 15, 2013. Knut, the hand-reared polar bear who captured Germans' hearts before...more
