Pictures | Thu Oct 6, 2016 | 4:55am IST

The lifejackets of Lesbos

Thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A pile of life vests are left by migrants beside a water stream, at a beach during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Life vests and tubes left by migrants float by a beach during a rain storm. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on the roadside near a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A beach covered with deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Lifejackets are seen inside a wrecked boat used by refugees and migrants to cross part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece at a garbage dump. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A deflated dinghy, lifejackets and lifetubes. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
