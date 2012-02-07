The little campaigner
Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, stands on the backseat of a car as people take her pictures while campaigning for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by her mother as she campaigns for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jyoti Amge (2nd R), the world's shortest living woman, campaigns for local political Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by a supporter of local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by a supporter for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, poses with a candidate Chandu Mhatre as she campaigns for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
