The little campaigner

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, stands on the backseat of a car as people take her pictures while campaigning for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui