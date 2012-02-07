Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 7, 2012 | 10:05pm IST

The little campaigner

<p>Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, stands on the backseat of a car as people take her pictures while campaigning for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, stands on the backseat of a car as people take her pictures while campaigning for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012....more

Tuesday, February 07, 2012

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, stands on the backseat of a car as people take her pictures while campaigning for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 6
<p>Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by her mother as she campaigns for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by her mother as she campaigns for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the...more

Tuesday, February 07, 2012

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by her mother as she campaigns for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 6
<p>Jyoti Amge (2nd R), the world's shortest living woman, campaigns for local political Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Jyoti Amge (2nd R), the world's shortest living woman, campaigns for local political Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the...more

Tuesday, February 07, 2012

Jyoti Amge (2nd R), the world's shortest living woman, campaigns for local political Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 6
<p>Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by a supporter of local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by a supporter of local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the...more

Tuesday, February 07, 2012

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by a supporter of local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 6
<p>Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by a supporter for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by a supporter for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the...more

Tuesday, February 07, 2012

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, is carried by a supporter for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 6
<p>Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, poses with a candidate Chandu Mhatre as she campaigns for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, poses with a candidate Chandu Mhatre as she campaigns for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified...more

Tuesday, February 07, 2012

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, poses with a candidate Chandu Mhatre as she campaigns for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
The cavalry moves out

The cavalry moves out

Next Slideshows

The cavalry moves out

The cavalry moves out

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, which is Queen Elizabeth's ceremonial saluting battery, left their St John's Wood Barracks for the last time, taking up...

07 Feb 2012
Lantern festival

Lantern festival

Festivities and prayers, as lanterns and fireworks are lit for the end of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

06 Feb 2012
Long live the Queen

Long live the Queen

Queen Elizabeth marks 60 years on throne.

06 Feb 2012
Dickens turns 200

Dickens turns 200

The month of February marks an international celebration of the life and work of Charles Dickens on the bicentenary of his birth, which falls on 7 February...

04 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast