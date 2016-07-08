Edition:
The little prince

Prince George beckons for his mother after being lifted out of a Squirrel helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on as he visits the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George walks with his father Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George runs away from his father Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George is told off for running away from him by Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father Prince William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George looks up at the tail rotor of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on as he visits the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George looks out from the back seat of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on as he visits the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George wears ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George wears ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Prince Willian holding Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Prince George of Cambridge leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Prince George examines a butterfly on the hand of his father during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, carries Prince George during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
Prince William holds Prince George as his mother gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
