Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 9, 2014 | 9:20pm IST

The littlest prince

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool

Close
1 / 18
<p>Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
2 / 18
<p>Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
3 / 18
<p>Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
4 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
5 / 18
<p>Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
6 / 18
<p>Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
7 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
8 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
9 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
10 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
11 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
12 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
13 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
14 / 18
<p>Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
15 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
16 / 18
<p>Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
17 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Salmon truck run

Salmon truck run

Next Slideshows

Salmon truck run

Salmon truck run

Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.

09 Apr 2014
Arctic IceBridge

Arctic IceBridge

IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice.

09 Apr 2014
The new Paris Zoo

The new Paris Zoo

After a four year renovation, the Paris Zoo will reopen to the public this week.

09 Apr 2014
Cannabis collective

Cannabis collective

A look inside the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.

09 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures