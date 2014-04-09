The littlest prince
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Salmon truck run
Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.
Arctic IceBridge
IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice.
The new Paris Zoo
After a four year renovation, the Paris Zoo will reopen to the public this week.
Cannabis collective
A look inside the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.