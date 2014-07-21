Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 22, 2014 | 5:20am IST

The littlest prince

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
1 / 20
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appears with her baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appears with her baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appears with her baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 20
Britain's Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital before leaving with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

Britain's Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital before leaving with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital before leaving with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Close
3 / 20
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 20
Britain's Prince William carries his baby son in a car seat, as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince William carries his baby son in a car seat, as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince William carries his baby son in a car seat, as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 20
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England, with their son Prince George, cocker spaniel Lupo and Middleton family pet Tilly, in this undated photograph released in London August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Middleton/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England, with their son Prince George, cocker spaniel Lupo and Middleton family pet Tilly, in this undated...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England, with their son Prince George, cocker spaniel Lupo and Middleton family pet Tilly, in this undated photograph released in London August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Middleton/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Close
6 / 20
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Close
7 / 20
Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 20
Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Close
9 / 20
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Close
10 / 20
Britain's Prince George is seen with some of his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair in his mouth, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Britain's Prince George is seen with some of his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair in his mouth, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014....more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince George is seen with some of his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair in his mouth, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Close
11 / 20
Britain's Prince George is seen ahead of his first birthday during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Britain's Prince George is seen ahead of his first birthday during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince George is seen ahead of his first birthday during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
12 / 20
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Britain's Prince William in Wellington, New Zealand April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Britain's Prince William in Wellington, New Zealand April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Britain's Prince William in Wellington, New Zealand April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 20
Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is pictured near other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is pictured near other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014....more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is pictured near other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Close
14 / 20
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch as their son Prince George looks at a Bilby which has been named after him at Taronga Zoo in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch as their son Prince George looks at a Bilby which has been named after him at Taronga Zoo in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch as their son Prince George looks at a Bilby which has been named after him at Taronga Zoo in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Close
15 / 20
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane with her husband Prince William to depart Canberra, Australia April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane with her husband Prince William to depart Canberra, Australia April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane with her husband Prince William to depart Canberra, Australia April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 20
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, reacts as their son Prince George bites a small present that was given to him at the enclosure of an Australian animal called a Bilby, which has been named after the young Prince, during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, reacts as their son Prince George bites a small present that was given to him at the enclosure of an Australian animal called a Bilby, which has been named after the...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, reacts as their son Prince George bites a small present that was given to him at the enclosure of an Australian animal called a Bilby, which has been named after the young Prince, during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 20
Britain's Prince George chews on a commemorative card given to him by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as he is held by his father Prince William at the Bilby Enclosure in Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Prince George chews on a commemorative card given to him by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as he is held by his father Prince William at the Bilby Enclosure in Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince George chews on a commemorative card given to him by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as he is held by his father Prince William at the Bilby Enclosure in Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Close
18 / 20
Britain's Prince George holds a toy Bilby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Prince George holds a toy Bilby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Britain's Prince George holds a toy Bilby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Close
19 / 20
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, stands beside her husband Britain's Prince William with their son Prince George as they depart Wellington, New Zealand on an Australian air force jet, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, stands beside her husband Britain's Prince William with their son Prince George as they depart Wellington, New Zealand on an Australian air force jet, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, stands beside her husband Britain's Prince William with their son Prince George as they depart Wellington, New Zealand on an Australian air force jet, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Mud festival in Korea

Mud festival in Korea

Next Slideshows

Mud festival in Korea

Mud festival in Korea

Tourists get dirty at the Boryeong Mud Festival in South Korea.

19 Jul 2014
India this week

India this week

The best of India and Indians this week.

18 Jul 2014
Life in South Sudan

Life in South Sudan

Daily life for residents of a country wracked with political turmoil and ethnic tension.

18 Jul 2014
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

17 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures