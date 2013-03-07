Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 7, 2013 | 9:45pm IST

The lone female miners of Bosnia

<p>Sakiba Covic combs her hair before going to work in a coal mine in Breza, March 6, 2013. Covic and Semsa Hadzo are the only female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their job requires them to take daily measurements of air, gas and to supervise the general safety of the mine, according to local media. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic combs her hair before going to work in a coal mine in Breza, March 6, 2013. Covic and Semsa Hadzo are the only female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their job requires them to take daily measurements of air, gas and to...more

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic combs her hair before going to work in a coal mine in Breza, March 6, 2013. Covic and Semsa Hadzo are the only female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their job requires them to take daily measurements of air, gas and to supervise the general safety of the mine, according to local media. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (R) and Semsa Hadzo head out to work at a coal mine in Breza, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (R) and Semsa Hadzo head out to work at a coal mine in Breza, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (R) and Semsa Hadzo head out to work at a coal mine in Breza, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (L) and her supervisors plan the day before she enters a mining pit in Breza March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (L) and her supervisors plan the day before she enters a mining pit in Breza March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (L) and her supervisors plan the day before she enters a mining pit in Breza March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 18
<p>Portrait of the late Yugoslavian Communist leader Josip Broz Tito is seen on wall in Sakiba Covic's office at a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Portrait of the late Yugoslavian Communist leader Josip Broz Tito is seen on wall in Sakiba Covic's office at a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Portrait of the late Yugoslavian Communist leader Josip Broz Tito is seen on wall in Sakiba Covic's office at a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (R) collects a torch and safety equipment before entering a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (R) collects a torch and safety equipment before entering a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (R) collects a torch and safety equipment before entering a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
5 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic buttons up her shirt before entering a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic buttons up her shirt before entering a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic buttons up her shirt before entering a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (R) wait for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (R) wait for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (R) wait for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
7 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (C) stand in an elevator before descending into a coal mine Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (C) stand in an elevator before descending into a coal mine Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (C) stand in an elevator before descending into a coal mine Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
8 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (2nd R) and Semsa Hadzo (R) stand in an elevator before descending into a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (2nd R) and Semsa Hadzo (R) stand in an elevator before descending into a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (2nd R) and Semsa Hadzo (R) stand in an elevator before descending into a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
9 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo walk through a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo walk through a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo walk through a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
10 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (centre L) and Semsa Hadzo (centre R) watch their colleagues while working in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (centre L) and Semsa Hadzo (centre R) watch their colleagues while working in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (centre L) and Semsa Hadzo (centre R) watch their colleagues while working in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
11 / 18
<p>Coal miners work in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Coal miners work in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Coal miners work in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
12 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic measures the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic measures the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic measures the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
13 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (C) talk after measuring the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (C) talk after measuring the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (C) talk after measuring the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
14 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (L) talks with her boss in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (L) talks with her boss in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (L) talks with her boss in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
15 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (R) and Semsa Hadzo (2nd L) measure the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (R) and Semsa Hadzo (2nd L) measure the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (R) and Semsa Hadzo (2nd L) measure the air pressure in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
16 / 18
<p>Semsa Hadzo calls for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Semsa Hadzo calls for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Semsa Hadzo calls for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 18
<p>Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo leave a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo leave a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo leave a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
A truce worth fighting for

A truce worth fighting for

Next Slideshows

A truce worth fighting for

A truce worth fighting for

Rival gangs in El Salvador mark the first anniversary of their truce.

07 Mar 2013
Portfolio: Asmaa Waguih

Portfolio: Asmaa Waguih

Images from the Reuters Photojournalist of the Year.

07 Mar 2013
Famous bachelors of India

Famous bachelors of India

Here's a list of some of India's well-known bachelors.

06 Mar 2013
Inside the Bolshoi

Inside the Bolshoi

Behind the scenes with the Bolshoi performers.

06 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast