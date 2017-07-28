Edition:
The long journey to school

High school students cross the Ranteangin river on their way home in Maroko village, in Kolaka Utara, Indonesia July 28, 2017. Antara Foto/Jojon via REUTERS

High school students cross the Ranteangin river on their way home in Maroko village, in Kolaka Utara, Indonesia July 28, 2017.

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
High school students cross the Ranteangin river on their way home in Maroko village, in Kolaka Utara, Indonesia July 28, 2017. Antara Foto/Jojon via REUTERS
Schoolchildren ride on a makeshift raft to attend the opening of classes at a remote Casili Elementary School in Montalban, Rizal northeast of Manila, Philippines June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Schoolchildren ride on a makeshift raft to attend the opening of classes at a remote Casili Elementary School in Montalban, Rizal northeast of Manila, Philippines June 13, 2016.

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Schoolchildren ride on a makeshift raft to attend the opening of classes at a remote Casili Elementary School in Montalban, Rizal northeast of Manila, Philippines June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China, June 27, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi children of al-Fefi family walk up the stairs as they make their way to their schools through Fifa Mountain, in Jazan, south of Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Saudi children of al-Fefi family walk up the stairs as they make their way to their schools through Fifa Mountain, in Jazan, south of Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2016.

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Saudi children of al-Fefi family walk up the stairs as they make their way to their schools through Fifa Mountain, in Jazan, south of Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home for holidays, in Liangshan Sichuan province, China, November 19, 2016. The steel ladders which replaced the unsafe vine ladders shortened the time taken for the children to go home, from three hours to two. REUTERS/Stringer

A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home for holidays, in Liangshan Sichuan province, China, November 19, 2016. The steel ladders which replaced the unsafe vine ladders shortened the time taken for the children to go home, from three hours to two.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home for holidays, in Liangshan Sichuan province, China, November 19, 2016. The steel ladders which replaced the unsafe vine ladders shortened the time taken for the children to go home, from three hours to two. REUTERS/Stringer
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported.

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito
Xu Liangfan escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Xu Liangfan escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2013
Xu Liangfan escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012.

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2012
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2009
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Xie Bihua (L), a 47-year-old teacher of a rural primary school located at the mountainous area, leads on a small dirt road as he walks with his students after school, in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Guizhou province, China, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Xie Bihua (L), a 47-year-old teacher of a rural primary school located at the mountainous area, leads on a small dirt road as he walks with his students after school, in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Guizhou province, China, May 28, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Xie Bihua (L), a 47-year-old teacher of a rural primary school located at the mountainous area, leads on a small dirt road as he walks with his students after school, in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Guizhou province, China, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007.

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Primary school students walk through the ruins of a demolition area surrounding their school, after class in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Primary school students walk through the ruins of a demolition area surrounding their school, after class in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 9, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Primary school students walk through the ruins of a demolition area surrounding their school, after class in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2011
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011.

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2011
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2012
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2012
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012.

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2012
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol with Afghan soldiers, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol with Afghan soldiers, October 12, 2009.

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2009
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol with Afghan soldiers, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012.

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2012
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2012
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012.

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2012
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Students use a wooden boat to cross the Bengawan Solo river to attend school in Bojonegoro, East Java province, April 7, 2015, in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Aguk Sudarmojo/Antara Foto

Students use a wooden boat to cross the Bengawan Solo river to attend school in Bojonegoro, East Java province, April 7, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Students use a wooden boat to cross the Bengawan Solo river to attend school in Bojonegoro, East Java province, April 7, 2015, in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Aguk Sudarmojo/Antara Foto
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, Canada, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File

Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, Canada, December 12, 2000.

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, Canada, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File
