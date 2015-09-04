The long march to Austria
Migrants march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants flash victory signs as they march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants broke out of a Hungarian border camp on Friday and others set off on foot from Budapest as authorities scrambled to...more
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants force their way through a police cordon as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants rest in the road as they march for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A young girl holds up a picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel as migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from outside Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant holds a portrait of German Chancellor Angela Mertkel as he walks with others along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Police attempt to stop migrants as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
