Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2015 | 10:31pm IST

The long march to Austria

Migrants march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants flash victory signs as they march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants broke out of a Hungarian border camp on Friday and others set off on foot from Budapest as authorities scrambled to contain a migrant crisis that has brought Europe's asylum system to breaking point. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants force their way through a police cordon as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants rest in the road as they march for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A young girl holds up a picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel as migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from outside Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A migrant holds a portrait of German Chancellor Angela Mertkel as he walks with others along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Police attempt to stop migrants as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
