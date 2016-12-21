Edition:
The longest night

Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish Wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange (not in view) in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers arrive to celebrate winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors take photos amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller celebrates winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, sits by the fire with a reindeer Yakut, marking winter solstice at the Royev Ruchey Park of Flora and Fauna in the Siberian Taiga wood in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A neolithic engraving is seen during winter solstice inside the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller celebrates winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Irish Wolfhound dogs are seen during winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A visitor reacts amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller plays the bodhran drum during winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Visitors react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn on Winter Solstice near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

