The longest war

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, Afghanistan, February 21, 2011. The bulk of foreign combat troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan at the end of the year, vastly reducing Western powers' involvement in the 13-year war against the hardline Islamist Taliban movement ousted from power in 2001. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2011
NATO troops walk near burning NATO supply trucks after, what police officials say, was an attack by militants in the Torkham area near the Pakistani-Afghan in Nangarhar Province, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Thursday, June 19, 2014
Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, pats his casket during the end of a full military honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, August 14, 2014. Greene was killed in Afghanistan and is the highest ranking U.S. military officer killed in combat since the Vietnam War. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
An Afghan National Army soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2014
The word Afghanistan is carved into wood in a guard tower at Command Outpost AJK in Maiwand District, Kandahar province, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2013
An Afghan resident points his weapon at the dead body of an unidentified militant, as a way of showing his hatred for insurgents, at a building where three other militants were located at, after an attack in Kabul, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
A soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry leaves a room while checking the inventory of weapons at Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2013
A member of the Afghan National Army searches a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. troops near Command Outpost AJK in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2013
U.S soldiers blow up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2012
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
Lesleigh Coyer of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2013
U.S. and Afghan soldiers walk near a U.S. Army Chinook during an operation near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2012
Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, January 18, 2013. The IED injured two people, a 25-year-old male, who lost both legs, and a 10-year old girl (ages are approximate). REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2013
Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2012
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2012
U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of Afghan Local Police who was killed in the blast of an IED during a joint operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2012
U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2011
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Paktiya Province, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2012
Smoke rises from burning NATO supply trucks in Samangan province after a bomb planted by the Taliban exploded, July 18, 2012. The blast destroyed 22 trucks. REUTERS/ Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2012
Members of the U.S. Navy carry a comrade wounded by an explosion to a medevac helicopter in Kandahar province, October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, October 02, 2010
A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 23, 2011
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Thursday, August 26, 2010
Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2010
Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2010
NATO soldiers play table soccer under flashlights at a military outpost near the village of Bazaar e Panjwaii, in the Panjwaii district of Kandahar province, August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, August 08, 2010
A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2010
A Stryker armored vehicle from the U.S. Army's MGS Platoon, Alpha Company, 4-23 Infantry Battalion, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team fires a 120mm mortar during a night patrol in Kandahar, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
An Afghan national, who is a possible suspect, is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjah district, Helmand province, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2010
U.S. Marines from MP Company, 1st Marine Division attached to 3rd Battalion 4th Marines, smoke cigars as they play cards at AHP station in Nimroz province, January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2010
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2009
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Logar province, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2009
A U.S. soldier, wounded by sniper fire, is evacuated by his comrades in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2009
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2009
U.S. SPC Henry Rosenquist of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior sits in the computer room in Honaker Miracle camp in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2009
U.S. soldiers dance during their time off at Kandahar Airfield, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2009
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters open fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2008
A Canadian soldier takes a nap after taking part in an operation in Kandahar, May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
An Afghan man places his hands over his head as U.S. soldiers search his truck for weapons near Sanjaray in Zhari district, April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, April 19, 2008
U.S. soldiers turn away as a Black Hawk helicopter takes off from their base near the Afghan-Pakistan border, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2008
U.S Army soldiers and an Afghan policeman look at the bodies of Taliban fighters after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2008
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey, shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
U.S soldiers watch a movie at a military base in the Zhari district, west of Kandahar, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2008
Afghan policemen stand next to a captured Taliban fighter after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2008
A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehicle during a patrol near Panjwaii town, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2007
A French sniper looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2007
Dutch soldiers sit in front of a fire in the Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2007
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2007
An Afghan girl peers out from behind a wall at passing U.S. Marines driving inside light armored vehicles down Route 4 outside the Kandahar airport, December, 27, 2001. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A US Marine Humvee kicks up dust as it crosses a group of Marine LAVs as it leaves on patrol from the Marine base in southern Afghanistan, December 2, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A U.S. Marine from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit moves inland near Kandahar to continue their mission of interdicting lines of escape for Taliban and al-Qaida fighters, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/Pool/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.S. Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit take up defensive positions at the Kandahar airport after shots were fired near the northern perimeter as an illumination grenade is seen in the background, January 10, 2002. REUTERS/Thomas Michael Corcoran/U.S. Marine Corps

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Marines prepare to board a waiting helicopter at Camp Rhino in Southern Afghanistan, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
U.S. Marines, shown through a night vision scope, escort battle field detainees into a detention center at Kandahar International Airport, December 18, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/USMC, Sgt. Thomas Michael Corcoran

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.S. Marines begin to form up their convoy at a staging area near Kandahar as they await orders to begin their trek to Kandahar to take control of the airfield, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Dave Martin

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Marine reinforcements fly towards an area somewhere near Kandahar, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/POOL//Earnie Grafton, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A group of Marines of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit move out to take a position in the desert outside the Marines' forward base in southern Afghanistan, November 29, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 9, 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of their base in southern Afghanistan, December 1, 2001 REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Two Northern Alliance soldiers watch as dust and smoke rise after explosions hit Taliban positions on Kalakata hill, near the village of Ai-Khanum in northern Afghanistan, November 1, 2001. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
