The lost art of blacksmithing

Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. Blacksmith brothers Johann, 29, and Georg, 28, produce made-to-order handmade harnesses for the Vatican, which take 120 hours of handiwork per piece and hardly differ from the 500-year-old originals. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner