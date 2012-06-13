The lost art of blacksmithing
A harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. Blacksmith brothers Johann, 29, and Georg, 28, produce made-to-order handmade harnesses for the Vatican, which take...more
Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. Blacksmith brothers Johann, 29, and Georg, 28, produce made-to-order handmade harnesses for the Vatican, which take 120 hours of handiwork per piece and hardly differ from the 500-year-old originals. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Hammers are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Hammers are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on harnesses for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. The brothers carry on the tradition of the blacksmith trade in the fifth generation of their...more
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on harnesses for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. The brothers carry on the tradition of the blacksmith trade in the fifth generation of their family. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A part of a harness for the Vatican Swiss guard lies in a fireplace at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A part of a harness for the Vatican Swiss guard lies in a fireplace at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A finished harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A finished harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger stand in front of their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger stand in front of their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Next Slideshows
Escape from Alcatraz
This week marks the fiftieth anniversary of the daring three man escape from the island prison.
Animals around the world
A selection of our recent pictures from the animal kingdom.
Child workers of India
India has over 12 million labourers below the age of 14, more than anywhere else in the world.
New York's Boatel
An artist-run hotel, built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at New York’s Marina 59, is booked for most weekends in the summer.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.