The lost art of deer calling
A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. Competitors use specially designed instruments or ox horns to imitate the mating call of...more
A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. Competitors use specially designed instruments or ox horns to imitate the mating call of red deers REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Competitors wait during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Competitors wait during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A member of the jury listens to a competitor at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Competitors listen during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A competitor calls with a shell at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
