Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 7, 2014 | 9:50pm IST

The lost art of deer calling

<p>A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. Competitors use specially designed instruments or ox horns to imitate the mating call of red deers REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. Competitors use specially designed instruments or ox horns to imitate the mating call of...more

Friday, February 07, 2014

A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. Competitors use specially designed instruments or ox horns to imitate the mating call of red deers REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
1 / 10
<p>Competitors wait during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Competitors wait during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 07, 2014

Competitors wait during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
2 / 10
<p>A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 07, 2014

A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
3 / 10
<p>A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 07, 2014

A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
4 / 10
<p>A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the 'Jagd &amp; Hund' (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the 'Jagd & Hund' (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 07, 2014

A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the 'Jagd & Hund' (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
5 / 10
<p>A member of the jury listens to a competitor at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A member of the jury listens to a competitor at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 07, 2014

A member of the jury listens to a competitor at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
6 / 10
<p>A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 07, 2014

A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
7 / 10
<p>A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 07, 2014

A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
8 / 10
<p>Competitors listen during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Competitors listen during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 07, 2014

Competitors listen during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
9 / 10
<p>A competitor calls with a shell at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A competitor calls with a shell at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 07, 2014

A competitor calls with a shell at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Inside the Legionaries of Christ

Inside the Legionaries of Christ

Next Slideshows

Inside the Legionaries of Christ

Inside the Legionaries of Christ

A look inside the Legionaries of Christ religious order in the aftermath of their denunciation of its late founder.

07 Feb 2014
Elephant rescue operation

Elephant rescue operation

Mahouts and rescuers try to pull an elephant out of a marshland.

07 Feb 2014
Auto Expo 2014

Auto Expo 2014

Snapshots from the biennial Auto Summit near Delhi.

07 Feb 2014
Along the Panama Canal

Along the Panama Canal

A look at what goes on along one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

06 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures