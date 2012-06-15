The lost generation
Manolis Ouranos, a 30 year-old cook, poses in the Mavros Gatos (Black Cat) tavern in Psiri neighboorhood in central Athens, May 23, 2012. Manolis studied at Athens Technology University (TEI) for four years where he received a degree in civil...more
Manolis Ouranos, a 30 year-old cook, poses in the Mavros Gatos (Black Cat) tavern in Psiri neighboorhood in central Athens, May 23, 2012. Manolis studied at Athens Technology University (TEI) for four years where he received a degree in civil engineering. He hoped to find a permanent job in public sector infrastructure but has been working as a cook for four months instead. He now takes cooking lessons which he funds with his salary as a cook. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Tania Leon, a 29 year-old stewardess, poses inside a bus in Santiago de Compostela, Spain May 9, 2012. Leon studied psychology at the University of Santiago de Compostela and received a degree in 2006. She was hoping to find a job as a psychologist...more
Tania Leon, a 29 year-old stewardess, poses inside a bus in Santiago de Compostela, Spain May 9, 2012. Leon studied psychology at the University of Santiago de Compostela and received a degree in 2006. She was hoping to find a job as a psychologist but has been working as a stewardess for the last two years. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Abel Santiago, 21, serves a customer at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Santa Monica, California, April 24, 2012. Santiago studied for one year at Universidad Anahuac Oaxaca for a degree in law. He has worked at the store for five months and hopes to...more
Abel Santiago, 21, serves a customer at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Santa Monica, California, April 24, 2012. Santiago studied for one year at Universidad Anahuac Oaxaca for a degree in law. He has worked at the store for five months and hopes to return to Mexico to finish his degree. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Francesca Baldi, 32, poses for a picture as she takes care of a seven month-old baby in a private household in Rome, May 11, 2012. Baldi studied for five years at university in Pisa where she received a degree and a doctorate in literature and...more
Francesca Baldi, 32, poses for a picture as she takes care of a seven month-old baby in a private household in Rome, May 11, 2012. Baldi studied for five years at university in Pisa where she received a degree and a doctorate in literature and philosophy. She hoped to find a job as a teacher but has been working as a childminder for five months. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Jessica Mazza, a 28 year-old waitress, serves a customer at Novel cafe in Santa Monica, California, April 24, 2012. Mazza studied for five years at Ball State University where she received a degree in painting and business management. She hoped to...more
Jessica Mazza, a 28 year-old waitress, serves a customer at Novel cafe in Santa Monica, California, April 24, 2012. Mazza studied for five years at Ball State University where she received a degree in painting and business management. She hoped to find a job as an artist but has been working in the cafe for just under a year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Francesco Foglia, 37, poses for a picture as he works as a street sweeper in downtown Rome, April 29, 2012. Foggia studied for six years at university in Rome where he received a degree and a doctorate in industrial chemistry. He hoped to find a job...more
Francesco Foglia, 37, poses for a picture as he works as a street sweeper in downtown Rome, April 29, 2012. Foggia studied for six years at university in Rome where he received a degree and a doctorate in industrial chemistry. He hoped to find a job as a researcher but has been working as a street sweeper for Rome's municipality for two years. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Denis Onyango Olang, (R), a 26 year-old assistant cook, prepares food in a dimly lit kitchen at a hotel in Nairobi's Kibera slum in the Kenyan capital, April 30, 2012. Onyango Olang studied statistics and chemistry at Jomo Kenyatta University of...more
Denis Onyango Olang, (R), a 26 year-old assistant cook, prepares food in a dimly lit kitchen at a hotel in Nairobi's Kibera slum in the Kenyan capital, April 30, 2012. Onyango Olang studied statistics and chemistry at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology where he received a degree in science. He has been searching for permanent employment for two years but has decided to make a living working in the slums for the last eight months. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Waleed Ahmed el-Sayed, 31, who received a BA in social services from Assyiut University in 2004, sells juice in Tahrir square in Cairo, May 4, 2012. Waleed has been working as a street vendor for almost seven years as he has not found a steady job...more
Waleed Ahmed el-Sayed, 31, who received a BA in social services from Assyiut University in 2004, sells juice in Tahrir square in Cairo, May 4, 2012. Waleed has been working as a street vendor for almost seven years as he has not found a steady job since his graduation. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Kerim Sacak, a 29 year-old sales and delivery person, carries an LCD screen in Tehnomax computer shop in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovinia, May 11, 2012. Sacak studied for four years at Sarajevo University where he received a police degree. For the...more
Kerim Sacak, a 29 year-old sales and delivery person, carries an LCD screen in Tehnomax computer shop in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovinia, May 11, 2012. Sacak studied for four years at Sarajevo University where he received a police degree. For the last four years he has tried to find a job as a police officer but has been working in sales and delivery for three years. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Almin Dzafic, a 30 year-old waiter, poses for a picture as he serves customers in the Galerija Boris Smoje cafe in Sarajevo, May 11, 2012. Dzafic studied for four years at Sarajevo University where he received a degree in civil engineering. For the...more
Almin Dzafic, a 30 year-old waiter, poses for a picture as he serves customers in the Galerija Boris Smoje cafe in Sarajevo, May 11, 2012. Dzafic studied for four years at Sarajevo University where he received a degree in civil engineering. For the last four years he has tried to find a job in art restoration but has been working as a waiter for two years. He sees his future outside of Bosnia and Herzegovina because he can not find a job. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Sofiane Moussaoui, a 26 year-old waiter, poses for a picture as he serves tea for customers in a cafe in Algiers, April 22, 2012. Moussaoui studied for five years at the University 08 May 1945 Guelma where he received a masters degree in corporate...more
Sofiane Moussaoui, a 26 year-old waiter, poses for a picture as he serves tea for customers in a cafe in Algiers, April 22, 2012. Moussaoui studied for five years at the University 08 May 1945 Guelma where he received a masters degree in corporate finance. He hoped to find a job as an auditor but has been working as a waiter for over a year. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Daria Vitasovic, a 27 year-old bar manager, poses for a picture as she works on her laptop in a night bar in Zagreb, Croatia, May 8, 2012. Vitasovic studied for seven years at Society of Jesus University where she received a degree in philosophy and...more
Daria Vitasovic, a 27 year-old bar manager, poses for a picture as she works on her laptop in a night bar in Zagreb, Croatia, May 8, 2012. Vitasovic studied for seven years at Society of Jesus University where she received a degree in philosophy and religious sciences. She hoped to find a job in teaching or study for a PhD in philosophy but has been working as a bar manager for the past four years. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Steffen Andrews, a 24 year-old waiter, serves a customer at Sunny Blue restaurant in Santa Monica, California, April 24, 2012. Andrews studied for four and a half years at Cabrillo College where he received a degree in communications. He came to Los...more
Steffen Andrews, a 24 year-old waiter, serves a customer at Sunny Blue restaurant in Santa Monica, California, April 24, 2012. Andrews studied for four and a half years at Cabrillo College where he received a degree in communications. He came to Los Angeles to work in the film industry but is now unsure what career he wants to pursue. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Terence Kamanda, a 25 year-old waiter, poses for a picture as he serves customers in The Corner Cafe restaurant in Durban, South Africa, April 26, 2012. The Zimbabwean national studied for 18 months at the London Chamber of Commerce Institute College...more
Terence Kamanda, a 25 year-old waiter, poses for a picture as he serves customers in The Corner Cafe restaurant in Durban, South Africa, April 26, 2012. The Zimbabwean national studied for 18 months at the London Chamber of Commerce Institute College in Gweru, Zimbabwe, where he received a diploma in marketing. He hoped to find a job in marketing but has been working as a waiter for eight months. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Marcin Lubowicki, a 28 year-old deputy manager of a McDonald's restaurant, poses with his university diploma in front of the fast food chain in the Arkadia shopping mall, Warsaw, May 16, 2012. Lubowicki, who has a degree in Russian language from...more
Marcin Lubowicki, a 28 year-old deputy manager of a McDonald's restaurant, poses with his university diploma in front of the fast food chain in the Arkadia shopping mall, Warsaw, May 16, 2012. Lubowicki, who has a degree in Russian language from Warsaw University, has been working for McDonald's since 2007. He is planning to stay in his job. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Karl Moi Okoth, a 27 year-old vegetable and fruit seller, poses in front of his makeshift shop in Nairobi's Kibera slum in the Kenyan capital, April 30, 2012. Okoth studied psychology and chemistry at Day Star University where he received a degree in...more
Karl Moi Okoth, a 27 year-old vegetable and fruit seller, poses in front of his makeshift shop in Nairobi's Kibera slum in the Kenyan capital, April 30, 2012. Okoth studied psychology and chemistry at Day Star University where he received a degree in psychology. He has been searching for permanent employment for four years but has decided to make a living working in the slums for the last eight months. Picture taken April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Wael Abo El Saoud, a 25 year-old farmer, harvests wheat on Miet Radie farm El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, May 8, 2012. Wael studied for four years at Benha University where he received a degree in commerce. He hoped to find a job as a...more
Wael Abo El Saoud, a 25 year-old farmer, harvests wheat on Miet Radie farm El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, May 8, 2012. Wael studied for four years at Benha University where he received a degree in commerce. He hoped to find a job as a bank accountant but has been working as a farmer for the last five years. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
The Falklands: 30 years later
PM Cameron says London stands "ready and willing" to defend the Falkland Islands, 30 years after Britain and Argentina went to war over the South Atlantic...
Syrian town burned, abandoned
The Syrian town of Haffeh was smoldering and nearly deserted after days of clashes between government forces and rebels.
Budget hotel boom
Global hoteliers see a window of opportunity in India as demand for low-cost, economy hotels grows.
Election woes plague Egypt
Protesters react to news that Ahmed Shafik got the green light to continue his bid for Egypt's presidency, when a constitutional court ruled against a law that...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.