India
Mon Mar 3, 2014

The making of salt

<p>A labourer, who works in a salt pan, covers her face beside a solar panel outside a shelter in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. Salt pans begin pumping out sub-soil brine water towards the end of the monsoon in October and lasts till end-March, after which it is dried till crystals are formed. The crystals are collected by mid-June and it takes another eight months to process them to make edible salt. India is the third largest producer of salt in the world after the U.S. and China. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Dry soil is seen beside salt at a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A labourer carries salt in a container on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Labourers carry containers filled with salt at a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A labourer works on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A labourer works on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Labourers work on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Labourers work on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Labourers collect salt at a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A labourer carries salt in a container on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A labourer works on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Labourers work on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman sweeps salt with a wooden rake on the outskirts of Chennai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Workers carry salt before loading it onto a supply truck on the outskirts of Chennai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A worker presses the mixture of soil and salt crystals with his feet during the salt-making process on a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, west of Ahmedabad, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>A labourer works at a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, west of Ahmedabad, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>A salt worker pushes a cement roller to level a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, west of Ahmedabad, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>Salt workers work at a salt bed in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km from Ahmedabad November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>A worker's son plays in a salt pan near Bhavnagar, in Gujarat March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

<p>A salt worker sweeps salt from a salt bed with a wooden spade at a salt pan in Kuda village, Gujarat state January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>A labourer holds salt crystals at a salt pan in Navapura village, about 155 km west of Ahmedabad November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>A child works on a salt pan in Naranpura village, about 155 km west of Ahmedabad, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>People work on a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km west of Ahmedabad, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>An Indian worker smokes during a break while sitting next to a mound of salt in Mumbai December 24, 2006. REUTERS/Sima Dubey/Files</p>

<p>A salt worker uses the help of his three-year-old daughter during the salt-making process at Naranpura village, 155 km west of Ahmedabad, December 8, 2005. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

