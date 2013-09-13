The many faces of Sreesanth
Indian cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (R) is taken to a court in a police vehicle in New Delhi May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (R) is taken to a court in a police vehicle in New Delhi May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth stands at the police crime branch before being taken to a court in New Delhi May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth stands at the police crime branch before being taken to a court in New Delhi May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police escort bookies and cricket players after they were produced in a court in New Delhi May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Police escort bookies and cricket players after they were produced in a court in New Delhi May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Sreesanth waits for the arrival of England's Eoin Morgan (R) after the dismissal of James Anderson during the fourth cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Sreesanth waits for the arrival of England's Eoin Morgan (R) after the dismissal of James Anderson during the fourth cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Sreesanth waits to bowl during a cricket training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
Sreesanth waits to bowl during a cricket training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth throws the ball towards the wickets after fielding it during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth throws the ball towards the wickets after fielding it during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh (L-R) celebrate after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh (L-R) celebrate after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth bowls a ball during a practice session before their ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against Ireland in Bangalore March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth bowls a ball during a practice session before their ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against Ireland in Bangalore March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Jacques Kallis (not in picture) during the fourth day of their third cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Jacques Kallis (not in picture) during the fourth day of their third cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Lonwabo Tsotsobe (not in picture) during the second day of the third test cricket match against South Africa in Cape Town January 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Lonwabo Tsotsobe (not in picture) during the second day of the third test cricket match against South Africa in Cape Town January 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Jacques Kallis (not pictured) during their third cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Jacques Kallis (not pictured) during their third cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Jamie How during their second one-day international cricket match in Jaipur December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Jamie How during their second one-day international cricket match in Jaipur December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (L) bowls as New Zealand's Jesse Ryder watches on the first day of their third and final test cricket match in Nagpur November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (L) bowls as New Zealand's Jesse Ryder watches on the first day of their third and final test cricket match in Nagpur November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of New Zealand's Gareth Hopkins on the final day of their second test cricket match in Hyderabad November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of New Zealand's Gareth Hopkins on the final day of their second test cricket match in Hyderabad November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Sri Lanka's captain Kumar Sangakkara (L) watches a ball after playing as bowler Sreesanth reacts during the final match of the tri-nations cricket series in Dhaka January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files
Sri Lanka's captain Kumar Sangakkara (L) watches a ball after playing as bowler Sreesanth reacts during the final match of the tri-nations cricket series in Dhaka January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth arrives at the airport after he was discharged from hospital in Chandigarh December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth arrives at the airport after he was discharged from hospital in Chandigarh December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully against a Sri Lankan batsman on the third day of their second test cricket match in Kanpur November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully against a Sri Lankan batsman on the third day of their second test cricket match in Kanpur November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (L) gestures as he celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath as team mate Gautam Gambhir congratulates him during the third day of their second test cricket match in Kanpur November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (L) gestures as he celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath as team mate Gautam Gambhir congratulates him during the third day of their second test cricket match in Kanpur November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (C) poses with members of a circus after they arrived for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (C) poses with members of a circus after they arrived for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Harbhajan Singh (R) and Shanthakumaran Sreesanth pose after a hearing May 9, 2008 into the alleged slapping by Harbhajan of Sreesanth in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Harbhajan Singh (R) and Shanthakumaran Sreesanth pose after a hearing May 9, 2008 into the alleged slapping by Harbhajan of Sreesanth in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Ishant Sharma and Yuvraj Singh attend a practice session ahead of their third and final test cricket match against South Africa in Kanpur April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Ishant Sharma and Yuvraj Singh attend a practice session ahead of their third and final test cricket match against South Africa in Kanpur April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
S. Sreesanth attends a cricket practice session in Chennai March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Babu/Files
S. Sreesanth attends a cricket practice session in Chennai March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Priyanka Chopra (R) and cricket player Shanthakumaran Sreesanth pose during a promotional event for a consumer goods company in Mumbai March 11, 2008. Picture taken March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Priyanka Chopra (R) and cricket player Shanthakumaran Sreesanth pose during a promotional event for a consumer goods company in Mumbai March 11, 2008. Picture taken March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth lifts his shirt after bowling during a training session in Sydney February 29, 2008, ahead of the first tri-series cricket final against Australia scheduled for March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Will Burgess/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth lifts his shirt after bowling during a training session in Sydney February 29, 2008, ahead of the first tri-series cricket final against Australia scheduled for March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Will Burgess/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth dives to stop the ball during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against Pakistan in Jaipur November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth dives to stop the ball during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against Pakistan in Jaipur November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth unsuccessfully appeals for a dismissal during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against Pakistan in Jaipur November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth unsuccessfully appeals for a dismissal during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against Pakistan in Jaipur November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth jumps to stop the ball as Australia captain Ricky Ponting (L) watches during their Twenty20 cricket match in Mumbai October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth jumps to stop the ball as Australia captain Ricky Ponting (L) watches during their Twenty20 cricket match in Mumbai October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth reacts after as he bowls in the nets during a cricket training session in Nagpur October 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth reacts after as he bowls in the nets during a cricket training session in Nagpur October 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth tosses a ball during a cricket training session in the Hyderabad October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth tosses a ball during a cricket training session in the Hyderabad October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth celebrates after dismissing Australia's Andrew Symonds (R) during their second one-day international cricket match in Kochi October 2, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth celebrates after dismissing Australia's Andrew Symonds (R) during their second one-day international cricket match in Kochi October 2, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
S. Sreesanth celebrates after dismissing Australia's Andrew Symonds during their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Bangalore, September 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
S. Sreesanth celebrates after dismissing Australia's Andrew Symonds during their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Bangalore, September 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth stretches during a practice session in Montego Bay March 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth stretches during a practice session in Montego Bay March 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
S. Sreesanth reacts after a delivery during the fourth and final one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
S. Sreesanth reacts after a delivery during the fourth and final one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shanta Sreesanth reacts to taunts from the crowd on day three of the first cricket test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt/Files
Shanta Sreesanth reacts to taunts from the crowd on day three of the first cricket test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt/Files
S. Sreesanth (C, below) celebrates with team mates after dismissing Brian Lara (C, in red helmet) of the West Indies during the second day of their fourth and final test cricket match in Kingston July 1, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
S. Sreesanth (C, below) celebrates with team mates after dismissing Brian Lara (C, in red helmet) of the West Indies during the second day of their fourth and final test cricket match in Kingston July 1, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
S. Sreesanth bowls at the nets during a cricket training session in Faridabad, 25 km (15 miles) west of New Delhi, March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
S. Sreesanth bowls at the nets during a cricket training session in Faridabad, 25 km (15 miles) west of New Delhi, March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Next Slideshows
The Syrian front
Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.
Facing eviction
Families in Spain face the threat of eviction after failing to pay their mortgages.
New Apple iPhones
Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 5S with with a fingerprint scanner and the cheaper plastic model iPhone 5C.
Protests against Syria strike
Protesters demonstrate against possible airstrikes in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.