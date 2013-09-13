Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 13, 2013 | 5:35pm IST

The many faces of Sreesanth

<p>Indian cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (R) is taken to a court in a police vehicle in New Delhi May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Indian cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth stands at the police crime branch before being taken to a court in New Delhi May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Police escort bookies and cricket players after they were produced in a court in New Delhi May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>Sreesanth waits for the arrival of England's Eoin Morgan (R) after the dismissal of James Anderson during the fourth cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files</p>

<p>Sreesanth waits to bowl during a cricket training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth throws the ball towards the wickets after fielding it during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh (L-R) celebrate after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth bowls a ball during a practice session before their ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against Ireland in Bangalore March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Jacques Kallis (not in picture) during the fourth day of their third cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files</p>

<p>Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Lonwabo Tsotsobe (not in picture) during the second day of the third test cricket match against South Africa in Cape Town January 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files</p>

<p>Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Jacques Kallis (not pictured) during their third cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Jamie How during their second one-day international cricket match in Jaipur December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (L) bowls as New Zealand's Jesse Ryder watches on the first day of their third and final test cricket match in Nagpur November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of New Zealand's Gareth Hopkins on the final day of their second test cricket match in Hyderabad November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>Sri Lanka's captain Kumar Sangakkara (L) watches a ball after playing as bowler Sreesanth reacts during the final match of the tri-nations cricket series in Dhaka January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth arrives at the airport after he was discharged from hospital in Chandigarh December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth appeals unsuccessfully against a Sri Lankan batsman on the third day of their second test cricket match in Kanpur November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (L) gestures as he celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath as team mate Gautam Gambhir congratulates him during the third day of their second test cricket match in Kanpur November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (C) poses with members of a circus after they arrived for the Zaia Cirque Du Soleil Show during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend in Macau June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files</p>

<p>Harbhajan Singh (R) and Shanthakumaran Sreesanth pose after a hearing May 9, 2008 into the alleged slapping by Harbhajan of Sreesanth in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Ishant Sharma and Yuvraj Singh attend a practice session ahead of their third and final test cricket match against South Africa in Kanpur April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>S. Sreesanth attends a cricket practice session in Chennai March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>Priyanka Chopra (R) and cricket player Shanthakumaran Sreesanth pose during a promotional event for a consumer goods company in Mumbai March 11, 2008. Picture taken March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth lifts his shirt after bowling during a training session in Sydney February 29, 2008, ahead of the first tri-series cricket final against Australia scheduled for March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Will Burgess/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth dives to stop the ball during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against Pakistan in Jaipur November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth unsuccessfully appeals for a dismissal during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match against Pakistan in Jaipur November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth jumps to stop the ball as Australia captain Ricky Ponting (L) watches during their Twenty20 cricket match in Mumbai October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth reacts after as he bowls in the nets during a cricket training session in Nagpur October 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth tosses a ball during a cricket training session in the Hyderabad October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth celebrates after dismissing Australia's Andrew Symonds (R) during their second one-day international cricket match in Kochi October 2, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>S. Sreesanth celebrates after dismissing Australia's Andrew Symonds during their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Bangalore, September 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Shanthakumaran Sreesanth stretches during a practice session in Montego Bay March 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>S. Sreesanth reacts after a delivery during the fourth and final one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Shanta Sreesanth reacts to taunts from the crowd on day three of the first cricket test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt/Files</p>

<p>S. Sreesanth (C, below) celebrates with team mates after dismissing Brian Lara (C, in red helmet) of the West Indies during the second day of their fourth and final test cricket match in Kingston July 1, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

<p>S. Sreesanth bowls at the nets during a cricket training session in Faridabad, 25 km (15 miles) west of New Delhi, March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Pictures