Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 9, 2015 | 10:20pm IST

The mighty Yellow River

People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 15
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2013
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 15
A rainbow is seen above the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

A rainbow is seen above the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 16, 2010
A rainbow is seen above the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 15
A man travels on a wire rope as he crosses the Yellow River in Xunhua county, northwestern China's Qinghai province, June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Simon Zo

A man travels on a wire rope as he crosses the Yellow River in Xunhua county, northwestern China's Qinghai province, June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Simon Zo

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2007
A man travels on a wire rope as he crosses the Yellow River in Xunhua county, northwestern China's Qinghai province, June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Simon Zo
Close
4 / 15
A road is covered with chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

A road is covered with chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2009
A road is covered with chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
5 / 15
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2013
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 15
Tourists pose for pictures in front of the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists pose for pictures in front of the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2013
Tourists pose for pictures in front of the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 15
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream in Pinglu, Shanxi province July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream in Pinglu, Shanxi province July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream in Pinglu, Shanxi province July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
8 / 15
Water gushes out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River during a sand-washing operation in Henan province June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Water gushes out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River during a sand-washing operation in Henan province June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2009
Water gushes out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River during a sand-washing operation in Henan province June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Close
9 / 15
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
10 / 15
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2010
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 15
People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 06, 2014
People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 15
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2010
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
13 / 15
Residents walk over chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Residents walk over chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2009
Residents walk over chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
14 / 15
A man walks along the bank of the Yellow River to fish as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A man walks along the bank of the Yellow River to fish as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
A man walks along the bank of the Yellow River to fish as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Next Slideshows

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Runners guzzle wine and dodge horns on the cobbled streets of Pamplona.

09 Jul 2015
Solemn march to Srebrenica

Solemn march to Srebrenica

Thousands retrace the route taken by Bosnian Muslims fleeing Serb forces in 1995.

09 Jul 2015
The rise of sneaker culture

The rise of sneaker culture

A sneak peek at "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

09 Jul 2015
Saving dogs from the dinner plate

Saving dogs from the dinner plate

Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun buys and shelters thousands of dogs destined to be sold as meat in China.

08 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast