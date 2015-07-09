The mighty Yellow River
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A rainbow is seen above the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A man travels on a wire rope as he crosses the Yellow River in Xunhua county, northwestern China's Qinghai province, June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Simon Zo
A road is covered with chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists pose for pictures in front of the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream in Pinglu, Shanxi province July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Water gushes out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River during a sand-washing operation in Henan province June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents walk over chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
A man walks along the bank of the Yellow River to fish as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
