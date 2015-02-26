The migrant trail

An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia covers his face as he waits with others for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock, north Djibouti February 22, 2015. The area, described by UNHCR as one of the most inhospitable areas in the world, is...more

An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia covers his face as he waits with others for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock, north Djibouti February 22, 2015. The area, described by UNHCR as one of the most inhospitable areas in the world, is on a transit route for thousands of immigrants every year from Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia traveling via Yemen to Saudi Arabia in hope of work. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

