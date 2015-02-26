Edition:
The migrant trail

An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia covers his face as he waits with others for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock, north Djibouti February 22, 2015. The area, described by UNHCR as one of the most inhospitable areas in the world, is on a transit route for thousands of immigrants every year from Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia traveling via Yemen to Saudi Arabia in hope of work. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia trim his friend's hair while they wait for a boat to cross into Yemen, outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A local citizen offers cigarettes to illegal immigrants from Ethiopia as they wait for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia walk on a road near the town of Taojourah, Djibouti February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia wait for a boat to cross into Yemen, outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia walks on a road near the town of Taojourah February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Muslim illegal immigrant from Ethiopia prays while he waits for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia wait for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Detained illegal immigrants from Ethiopia stand at a Gendarme checkpoint as other illegal immigrants look out of a detention room in a village of Assal, Djibouti February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia gather as they wait for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia wait for a boat to cross into Yemen, outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Detained illegal immigrants from Ethiopia stand in a line in front of a Djiboutian Gendarme at a Gendarme checkpoint in a village of Assal February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia wait for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia walk on a road near the town of Taojourah February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia take a break of walking near town of Taojourah February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia wait for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

