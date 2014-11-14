Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 15, 2014 | 4:55am IST

The money factory

The image of President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a one dollar bill at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The image of President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a one dollar bill at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
The image of President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a one dollar bill at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
1 / 15
An engraving plate (front) for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. The plate goes on the printing press (back) which prints the currency. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

An engraving plate (front) for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. The plate goes on the printing press (back) which prints the currency. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
An engraving plate (front) for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. The plate goes on the printing press (back) which prints the currency. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
2 / 15
A sheet of the front side of one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A sheet of the front side of one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
A sheet of the front side of one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
3 / 15
An engraving plate for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

An engraving plate for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
An engraving plate for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
4 / 15
A sheet of one dollar bills is seen on a light table during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A sheet of one dollar bills is seen on a light table during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
A sheet of one dollar bills is seen on a light table during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
5 / 15
One dollar bills are inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

One dollar bills are inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
One dollar bills are inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
6 / 15
Sheets of one dollar bills are seen during the production process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Sheets of one dollar bills are seen during the production process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Sheets of one dollar bills are seen during the production process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
7 / 15
A technician inspects one dollar bills during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A technician inspects one dollar bills during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
A technician inspects one dollar bills during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
8 / 15
A sheet of one dollar bills is scanned for quality during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A sheet of one dollar bills is scanned for quality during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
A sheet of one dollar bills is scanned for quality during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
9 / 15
One dollar bills, destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank, are put away in a secure area before shipment at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

One dollar bills, destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank, are put away in a secure area before shipment at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
One dollar bills, destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank, are put away in a secure area before shipment at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
10 / 15
One dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

One dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
One dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
11 / 15
One dollar bills get rotated before being cut into individual pieces during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

One dollar bills get rotated before being cut into individual pieces during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
One dollar bills get rotated before being cut into individual pieces during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
12 / 15
One dollar bills are put in packaging bands during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

One dollar bills are put in packaging bands during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
One dollar bills are put in packaging bands during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
13 / 15
One dollar bills are loaded on a skid during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. This batch of currency is destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

One dollar bills are loaded on a skid during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. This batch of currency is destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
One dollar bills are loaded on a skid during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. This batch of currency is destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
14 / 15
A display case shows 1918 historic United States Federal Reserve one dollar bank notes at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A display case shows 1918 historic United States Federal Reserve one dollar bank notes at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
A display case shows 1918 historic United States Federal Reserve one dollar bank notes at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Moments in multiples

Moments in multiples

Next Slideshows

Moments in multiples

Moments in multiples

Seeing the world in multiple exposure.

15 Nov 2014
Slow-motion lava

Slow-motion lava

A river of molten lava creeps towards a transfer station after destroying its first home in a Hawaiian seaside town.

15 Nov 2014
Kiev's young cadets

Kiev's young cadets

Young military cadets take their oaths in a ceremony in Ukraine.

14 Nov 2014
Riding a fine line

Riding a fine line

If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail.

14 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures