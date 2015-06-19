Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 19, 2015 | 11:10pm IST

The month of Ramadan

A Palestinian woman prays in front of the Dome of the Rock on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
People prepare to break their fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A man gets kohl applied to his eyelids at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen June 19, 2015. The cosmetic powder is traditionally popular in Yemen as a protection against eye ailments. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A man reads the Koran at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Volunteers arrange food trays for others before breaking fast during the holy month of Ramadan at Memon Mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslims attend Friday prayers during the second day of Ramadan, in the courtyard of a housing estate next to the small BBC community centre and mosque in east London, Britain June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Thai Muslim women pray in a mosque in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, during the holy month of Ramadan, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A man distributes samosas, a traditional delicacy consumed during the holy fasting month of Ramadan to men before breaking their fast in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslims walk after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, as Muslim holy month Ramadan started, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Youths clean a dome of a mosque ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Muslim woman uses a theodolite to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Muslim women attend Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A hat seller fits a hat on a customer ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lahore, Pakistan, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A man adjusts a compass to find the direction before installing a theodolite to look for the new moon that will mark the start of Ramadan, from Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A man reads the Koran at the Grand Mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa ahead of the holy month of Ramadan June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A child shouts at his father during tarawih prayers before Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A woman attend Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee shops in a market with his humanitarian aid vouchers, in preparation for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Men check a selection of prayer beads for purchase ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A boy carrying snacks runs to join Ramadan tarawih prayers at Assyafaah mosque in Singapore June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A man prays before Ramadan tarawih prayers at Assyafaah mosque in Singapore June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Youths prepare cookies at a small traditional factory ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Palestinian man hangs decorations for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan outside his home in Jerusalem's Old City June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
