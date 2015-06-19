The month of Ramadan
A Palestinian woman prays in front of the Dome of the Rock on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
People prepare to break their fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man gets kohl applied to his eyelids at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen June 19, 2015. The cosmetic powder is traditionally popular in Yemen as a protection against eye ailments. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man reads the Koran at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Volunteers arrange food trays for others before breaking fast during the holy month of Ramadan at Memon Mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Muslims attend Friday prayers during the second day of Ramadan, in the courtyard of a housing estate next to the small BBC community centre and mosque in east London, Britain June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Thai Muslim women pray in a mosque in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, during the holy month of Ramadan, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
A man distributes samosas, a traditional delicacy consumed during the holy fasting month of Ramadan to men before breaking their fast in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Muslims walk after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, as Muslim holy month Ramadan started, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Youths clean a dome of a mosque ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Muslim woman uses a theodolite to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Muslim women attend Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
A hat seller fits a hat on a customer ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lahore, Pakistan, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man adjusts a compass to find the direction before installing a theodolite to look for the new moon that will mark the start of Ramadan, from Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar...more
A man reads the Koran at the Grand Mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa ahead of the holy month of Ramadan June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A child shouts at his father during tarawih prayers before Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A woman attend Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
A Syrian refugee shops in a market with his humanitarian aid vouchers, in preparation for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Men check a selection of prayer beads for purchase ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A boy carrying snacks runs to join Ramadan tarawih prayers at Assyafaah mosque in Singapore June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man prays before Ramadan tarawih prayers at Assyafaah mosque in Singapore June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Youths prepare cookies at a small traditional factory ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Palestinian man hangs decorations for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan outside his home in Jerusalem's Old City June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
India this Week
Our top images this week.
Paris Air Show
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 51st Paris Air Show.
Hats of Royal Ascot
The Royal Ascot is a highlight of London's social calendar.
Yoga - anywhere, everywhere
The ancient Indian form of exercise is practised not just on mats in studios and parks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.