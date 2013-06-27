Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 28, 2013 | 2:45am IST

The Moscow terminal

<p>A passenger is reflected in a window of a corridor leading from one terminal to another at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden sought by the United States was in the transit area of a Moscow airport but ruled out handing him over to Washington, dismissing U.S. criticisms as "ravings and rubbish". REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A passenger is reflected in a window of a corridor leading from one terminal to another at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden sought by the...more

Friday, June 28, 2013

A passenger is reflected in a window of a corridor leading from one terminal to another at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden sought by the United States was in the transit area of a Moscow airport but ruled out handing him over to Washington, dismissing U.S. criticisms as "ravings and rubbish". REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
1 / 20
<p>A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on the television screen in the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on the television screen in the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana...more

Friday, June 28, 2013

A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on the television screen in the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
2 / 20
<p>A passenger lies on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A passenger lies on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 28, 2013

A passenger lies on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 20
<p>A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, June 28, 2013

A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
4 / 20
<p>People spend time inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

People spend time inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, June 28, 2013

People spend time inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man sits on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A man sits on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, June 28, 2013

A man sits on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
6 / 20
<p>Passengers walk to board an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Passengers walk to board an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, June 28, 2013

Passengers walk to board an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 20
<p>A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 28, 2013

A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 20
<p>People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, June 28, 2013

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
9 / 20
<p>A television screens the image of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A television screens the image of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, June 28, 2013

A television screens the image of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
10 / 20
<p>The media and bystanders record an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The media and bystanders record an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, June 28, 2013

The media and bystanders record an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
11 / 20
<p>A cleaner vacuums a room at the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A cleaner vacuums a room at the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, June 28, 2013

A cleaner vacuums a room at the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
12 / 20
<p>A receptionist waits for guests inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A receptionist waits for guests inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, June 28, 2013

A receptionist waits for guests inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
13 / 20
<p>People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 28, 2013

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 20
<p>People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, June 28, 2013

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
15 / 20
<p>Passengers lie on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Passengers lie on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 28, 2013

Passengers lie on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 20
<p>Women sleep inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Women sleep inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, June 28, 2013

Women sleep inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
17 / 20
<p>People spend time at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

People spend time at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, June 28, 2013

People spend time at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
18 / 20
<p>Passengers sleep at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Passengers sleep at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, June 28, 2013

Passengers sleep at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
19 / 20
<p>An exterior view shows Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

An exterior view shows Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, June 28, 2013

An exterior view shows Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Without a mosque in Athens

Without a mosque in Athens

Next Slideshows

Without a mosque in Athens

Without a mosque in Athens

Athens has come under fire for being one of the few European capitals without a formal mosque.

27 Jun 2013
Searching for Snowden

Searching for Snowden

The whereabouts of Edward Snowden remain mysterious.

27 Jun 2013
Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

A group of young Spanish nurses move to the Netherlands to take up work, fleeing a dismal job market at home.

27 Jun 2013
Global face of Guy Fawkes

Global face of Guy Fawkes

During recent protests in Brazil and Turkey the mask of Guy Fawkes, a 17th-century British bomb plotter who has become a revolutionary symbol used by the Occupy...

26 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures