The mystery of MH370
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the...more
Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. More pieces of metal debris found washed up on Reunion were taken into police custody to determine if...more
Relatives of passengers who were onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 push policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing, August 5, 2015. After police and security personnel...more
Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Relatives of passengers who were onboard missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are stopped by policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man fishes near rusted debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Details are seen for a liquid soap container label, marked Jakarta - Indonesia, that was part of newly-discovered debris washed onto the beach at Saint-Andre on the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca...more
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot
French gendarmes escorts a white van transporting debris found on a beach on Reunion island as it arrives at the military-run Direction generale de l'armement (DGA) offices laboratory that specializes in analyzing aviation wreckage in Balma, near...more
French gendarmes work on a oversized crate, believed to contain plane wreckage, in the cargo area of the airport in Saint-Denis on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Relatives of passengers who were onboard missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 gather outside the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located in Beijing, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of a sign at a remembrance event for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on the one year anniversary of MH370's disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Liu Guiqiu, whose son was onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries while other family members shout slogans during a gathering of family members of the missing passengers outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, March 8, 2015. The...more
A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of its disappearance in Kuala Lumpur,, March 6, 2015. ...more
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Catherine Gang, whose husband Li Zhi was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, holds a banner as she walks outside Yonghegong Lama Temple after a gathering of family members of the missing passengers in Beijing, March 8, 2015....more
