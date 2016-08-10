The mystery of the green pool

'There was a sudden decrease of alkalinity,' said Games spokesman Mario Andrada. 'We probably failed to note that with more athletes the water could be affected.' He assured divers the water posed no health risk and despite the rain slowing down the...more

'There was a sudden decrease of alkalinity,' said Games spokesman Mario Andrada. 'We probably failed to note that with more athletes the water could be affected.' He assured divers the water posed no health risk and despite the rain slowing down the process of turning the water blue, this would happen some time later on Wednesday. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close