The mystery of the green pool

The water in the Rio Olympics diving pool was bright green on Tuesday, baffling competitors in the women's synchronized event, who said they could not see their partner underwater. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
The mysterious shade of the water, which contrasted sharply against the blue of the water polo pool beside it, was also clearly visible on television to millions of viewers around the world, many of whom joked about algae and dye on social media. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
The international swimming federation blamed a lack of chemicals in the system. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Referees Nenad Peris of Croatia and Mark Koganov of Azerbaijan stand on the side of the pool where the water turned green. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Athletes were unaffected by the change in color but Mitch Geller, chief technical officer of Diving Canada said the team had brought in a pool expert to help. 'He arrived this morning from Canada, he's assisting with the hosting group to try to get it back under control,' Geller told reporters. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
'FINA can confirm that the reason for the unusual water color... is that the water tanks ran out some of the chemicals used in the water treatment process," it said in a statement. 'As a result the pH level of the water was outside the usual range, causing the discoloration.' REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Organizers said tests at the Maria Lenk Aquatic Centre's diving pool were conducted regularly and the quality of the water was no threat to the divers' health. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
An International Swimming Federation (FINA) sign is seen in front of the pool where the water turned green. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
'There was a sudden decrease of alkalinity,' said Games spokesman Mario Andrada. 'We probably failed to note that with more athletes the water could be affected.' He assured divers the water posed no health risk and despite the rain slowing down the process of turning the water blue, this would happen some time later on Wednesday. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
The problem comes on top of worries over dangerous levels of pollution in Rio's Guanabara Bay and concerns that floating garbage could damage or slow sailors. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
