Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 3, 2015 | 7:51am IST

The new Cuban migrants

Cuban Alberto Cruz, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Alberto Cruz, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Alberto Cruz, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
1 / 18
Cuban Lazara Suarez, 50, an economist, wipes her tears as she poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Lazara Suarez, 50, an economist, wipes her tears as she poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Lazara Suarez, 50, an economist, wipes her tears as she poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
2 / 18
Cuban Pedro Delagado, 24, a businessman, holds his cross as he poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Pedro Delagado, 24, a businessman, holds his cross as he poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Pedro Delagado, 24, a businessman, holds his cross as he poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
3 / 18
Cuban Yoexy Vila, 29, an agriculturist, poses for a photograph after he broke his foot and crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Yoexy Vila, 29, an agriculturist, poses for a photograph after he broke his foot and crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Yoexy Vila, 29, an agriculturist, poses for a photograph after he broke his foot and crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
4 / 18
Cuban Medelin Morales, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Medelin Morales, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Medelin Morales, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
5 / 18
Cuban Freddy Arca, 37, a carpenter, drinks soda as he poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Freddy Arca, 37, a carpenter, drinks soda as he poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Freddy Arca, 37, a carpenter, drinks soda as he poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
6 / 18
Cuban Yanelis Rodriguez, 23, a student, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Yanelis Rodriguez, 23, a student, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Yanelis Rodriguez, 23, a student, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
7 / 18
Cuban Roxana Perez, 44, a draftswoman, drinks water as she poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Roxana Perez, 44, a draftswoman, drinks water as she poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Roxana Perez, 44, a draftswoman, drinks water as she poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
8 / 18
Cuban Julian R., 25, a hair stylist, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Julian R., 25, a hair stylist, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Julian R., 25, a hair stylist, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
9 / 18
Cuban Nunes family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Nunes family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Nunes family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
10 / 18
Cuban Leskey Grangel, 31, a farmer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Leskey Grangel, 31, a farmer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Leskey Grangel, 31, a farmer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
11 / 18
Cuban Laura Abrego, 50, a mother, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. Mrs Abrego will get together with her son in the U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Laura Abrego, 50, a mother, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. Mrs Abrego will get together with her son in the U.S. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Laura Abrego, 50, a mother, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. Mrs Abrego will get together with her son in the U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
12 / 18
Cuban Maria Hernadez, 43, a business manager, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Maria Hernadez, 43, a business manager, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Maria Hernadez, 43, a business manager, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
13 / 18
A Cuban family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A Cuban family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
14 / 18
Cuban Yosvani Castillo, 36, a civil engineer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Yosvani Castillo, 36, a civil engineer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Yosvani Castillo, 36, a civil engineer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
15 / 18
Cuban Guillermo Cruz, 26, an electronic engineer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Guillermo Cruz, 26, an electronic engineer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Guillermo Cruz, 26, an electronic engineer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 18
Cuban Daymara A., 20, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Daymara A., 20, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Daymara A., 20, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
17 / 18
Cuban Estevez family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Estevez family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Cuban Estevez family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Anti-war protests in London

Anti-war protests in London

Next Slideshows

Anti-war protests in London

Anti-war protests in London

Britain's Parliament votes to launch bombing raids against Islamic State in Syria after more than 10 hours of tense debate.

03 Dec 2015
Mass shootings: From Aurora to San Bernardino

Mass shootings: From Aurora to San Bernardino

A look back at recent major shooting rampages in the U.S.

03 Dec 2015
The world's tallest buildings

The world's tallest buildings

The tallest skyscrapers in the world right now.

02 Dec 2015
Funeral for Russian pilot

Funeral for Russian pilot

Russia holds a funeral for the Russian pilot killed when his jet was shot down by Turkey.

02 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast