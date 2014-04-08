The new Paris Zoo
Journalists film Humboldt penguins during press day at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. Inaugurated in 1934, the Paris Zoo will reopen for the public on April 12, 2014 after being closed for...more
Journalists film Humboldt penguins during press day at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. Inaugurated in 1934, the Paris Zoo will reopen for the public on April 12, 2014 after being closed for four-years for renovation, transforming the zoo with new quarters for animals and greater information for visitors about the animals and their environment. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Giraffes gather in their pen at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vultures are seen in a bird-cage at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pink flamingos stand in their enclosure at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An African lion is seen at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Humboldt penguins swim in their tank at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
View of the emblematic "Rocher" (Rock) during press day at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Parrots are seen in a bird-cage at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vultures are seen in a bird-cage at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Guinean Baboon is seen at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Giraffes gather in their pen with the emblematic "Rocher" (Rock) in the background at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Humboldt penguins swim in their tank at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
