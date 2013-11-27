The next Messi?
Claudio Nancufil (R) places the ball on the ground at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. The Argentine eight-year-old prodigy from the southern Andes who could be mistaken for a clone of Lionel...more
Claudio Nancufil (R) places the ball on the ground at the Martin Guemes club in the Patagonian Argentine city of Bariloche November 26, 2013. The Argentine eight-year-old prodigy from the southern Andes who could be mistaken for a clone of Lionel Messi may before too long take the same road to soccer glory as the Barcelona ace. Nancufil, small for his age, has become a media sensation since emerging as an unusual talent at the modest Martin Guemes club in the ski resort of Bariloche. REUTERS/Chiwi Gianbirtone
