The next Panama Canal?
A ferry boat crosses Cocibolca Lake with the Concepcion Volcano in the background at Ometepe Island May 22, 2012. REUTER/Oswaldo Rivas
Children walk as they play at Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A turtle is seen on a jetty in Cocibolca lake at the colonial city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man rides a horse along the polluted shore of lake Cocibolca at the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boy dressed as Jesus Christ takes part in Viacrucis, or Stations of the Cross, along Cocibolca Lake in Granada City, 25 miles (40 km) from Managua, April 6, 2009, to commemorate the suffering of Christ. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A fisherman casts a net over the waters of Lake Cocibolca, also known as Lake of Nicaragua March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A dog walk amongst garbage on the shore of Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man pushes his bicycle after catching fish from the Cocibolca Lake at the town of La Virgen May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Catholic faithful travel in boats with an image of Jesus Christ during an aquatic Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) along Cocibolca Lake in Granada City, 25 miles (40 km) from Managua March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman bathes her son at Lake Cocibolca, also known as Lake of Nicaragua March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children play on the polluted shore of lake Cocibolca in the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boy jumps into the water of Cocibolca lake at the colonial city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A volunteer from MOSAICO, a non-governmental organization, carries a tyre and other objects which she picked up from the shore of Cocibolca Lake March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A ferry boat awaits tourists on the Cocibolca Lake with the Concepcion Volcano in the background at Ometepe Island May 22, 2012. REUTER/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman washes clothes at Lake Cocibolca in Nicaragua February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A child plays with a tire on the shore of lake Cocibolca at the city of Granada, some 29 miles (45 km) south of Managua March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A ferry arrives at the harbor of the Ometepe Island in Nicaragua February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Next Slideshows
Calgary Stampede
The world famous rodeo kicks off in Calgary.
Mud Olympics
Participants are happy as pigs to play sports in the muck at the Mud Olympics in Germany.
Crusader reenactment
Enthusiasts reenact a 12th century Crusader battle.
RoboCup
Humanoid robots show off their soccer skills at the RoboCup world robotics championship.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.