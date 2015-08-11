The odd one out
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, in Fuente de Piedra, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 8, 2015.REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A pedestrian in an animal costume holds an umbrella while walking in a snowstorm in New York March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Festival goers are pictured during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
India's Central Reserve Police Force personnel take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A student in flip flops and shorts receives an honorary degree during the spring commencement ceremony at Ohio State University in Columbus, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A runner dressed in suit and tie waits for the start of the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Afghan women sit in an orthopaedic centre in Herat, Afghanistan, November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Guests attending President Jacob Zuma's inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria shelter from the rain in South Africa, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A zebra gallops beside giraffes in the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem, Israel February 22, 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Police officers participate in a parade during the celebration of the 183rd anniversary of the Uruguayan Police Force in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Drivers of government cars chat at a parking lot inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, during the opening ceremony, in Beijing, China November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members read newspapers as they wait in a queue outside the ground before the cricket test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Worshippers pray during Friday prayers ceremony at a university in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A white poodle (top R) sits on a wooden wagon among animal sculptures displayed at the road-side shop near the village of Kolesov, 90 km (55 miles) west from Prague, Czech Republic June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A child's toy Ferrari is parked between two hatchbacks at the Hale Barns Cricket Club in Altrincham, Cheshire, northern England June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A female competitor (4th R) of the "Post-secondary College Body Fitness" category stands on the stage with other male competitors during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championship in Hong Kong June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
