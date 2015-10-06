The O.J. Simpson trial
O.J. Simpson holds up his hands to the jury. REUTERS/Files
O.J. Simpson measures his hand with former Isotoner general manager Richard Rubin, right, after a question arose about his hand size. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A Ford Bronco carrying O.J. Simpson is driven by Simpson's former teammate Al Cowlings, chased by dozens of police cars during an hour long pursuit through Los Angeles. REUTERS/Files
O.J. Simpson sits in court with attorneys Robert Shapiro (2nd from R) and Johnnie Cochran Jr. (3rd from R) as defense attorney Gerald Uelmen (C) presents arguments regarding disclosure of prosecution witnesses as prosecutors Bill Hodgeman (L) and...more
Denise Brown, sister of Nicole Brown-Simpson, cries as she testifies about Brown-Simpson's relationship with O.J. Simpson. Brown wore Angel earrings and pins in memory of her sister. REUTERS/Files
Kim Goldman, sister of Ronald Goldman, wipes her eyes as she kneels at her brothers grave after a headstone was unveiled. REUTERS/Files
Arnelle Simpson, daughter of O.J. Simpson, testifies on her father's behalf. REUTERS/Files
O. J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke, 9, and son Justin, 6, at the March 16, 1994, premiere of the film "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult". REUTERS/Files
Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman is shown on the witness stand. REUTERS/Files
O.J. Simpson gets a hug from lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. after Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman. REUTERS/Files
Ron Goldman is shown in his California driver's license photo. REUTERS/Files
Wesley Griswald is draped in not-guilty signs as he demonstrates in front of the Los Angeles County courthouse on the first day of jury deliberations. REUTERS/Files
O.J. Simpson and attorney Robert Shapiro stand as the jury enters the courtroom. REUTERS/Files
O.J. Simpson walks with his children, daughter Sydney, age 9 (L) and son Justin, 6, after the funeral service for the children's mother and Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Simpson. REUTERS/Files
Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal murder trial, talks to reporters at the National Association of Television Producers trade show in New Orleans, where she was promoting her new television show Lady Law. REUTERS/Files
Defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. is shown in court as he gestures to his neck as he suggests that Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman had their throats slashed in a so-called "Colombian necklace" by drug killers. REUTERS/Vince Bucci
Prosecutor Marcia Clark confers with defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. as they look over photographs. Other members of the defense team are seated, F. Lee Bailey (L) and Carl Douglas. REUTERS/Files
Defense witness Robert Heidstra points during his testimony to the area near where he walked his dog on the night of the murders. The chart is a map of the area around Bundy Drive, site of the murders. REUTERS/Files
O.J. Simpson fan Dolores Payne voices her support outside the courthouse. REUTERS/File
Members of the prosecution team, (L-R) Christopher Darden, Marcia Clark and William Hodgman react after defendant O.J. Simpson was found not guilty. REUTERS/Files
Defendant O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey (L) and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. (R) look on. Fellow defense attorney...more
The family of murder victim Ronald Goldman reacts after defendant O.J. Simpson was found not guilty. Shown (L-R) Kim Goldman, sister, father Fred Goldman (C) and his wife Patti (R). REUTERS/Files
Leon Johnson and his sister Watts react to the not guilty verdict outside the courthouse. REUTERS/File
Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal murder trial, talks with Geraldo Rivera at the National Association of Television Producers trade show in New Orleans. REUTERS/Files
ABC news co-anchor Barbara Walters poses with the family of Ron Goldman. REUTERS/Files
