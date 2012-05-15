The oldest yoga teacher
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch hugs one of her students after leading a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch hugs one of her students after leading a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Next Slideshows
The Desperate Housewives
The women of Wisteria Lane meet a fairy tale ending in the TV series finale.
Life in Warsaw
A look at life in the Polish capital of Warsaw, home of the Euro 2012 soccer championships.
Life in Kolkata
A look at life in Kolkata, the home and birthplace of West Bengal's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee.
The art of Anish Kapoor
A showcase of work by Anish Kapoor, who created the spiraling red tower on London's Olympic Park.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.