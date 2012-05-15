Edition:
The oldest yoga teacher

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch leads a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch hugs one of her students after leading a class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

