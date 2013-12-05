The olive harvest
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. The olive groves from the Alpes Maritimes communes, which represent 4,500 hectares (11,119 acres), produce...more
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. The olive groves from the Alpes Maritimes communes, which represent 4,500 hectares (11,119 acres), produce around 241 tons of olive oil annually. The harvest period starts in the coastal areas in November and ends in March or April. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man uses nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man uses nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in a basket as they are harvested near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in a basket as they are harvested near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Men use nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Men use nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man gathers freshly-harvested olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man gathers freshly-harvested olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in netting on the ground under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in netting on the ground under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in a basket as they are harvested near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Freshly-harvested olives are seen in a basket as they are harvested near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Netting is seen on the ground surrounding olive trees during their harvest near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Netting is seen on the ground surrounding olive trees during their harvest near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas Tree
People watch as the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center in New York is lit.
Deck the White House halls
Children of military families and first lady Michelle Obama make Christmas decorations for the White House.
Remembering Newtown
Mourning the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
French prostitutes
French MPs have approved a bill that will penalize anyone paying for sex, paving the way for a vote in the Senate
MORE IN PICTURES
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.