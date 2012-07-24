The Olympic venues

Edition:
<p>A woman looks at the diving pool in the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the Velodrome, site of the cycling events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>The water polo pool is seen during a media preview of the Water Polo Arena in the London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A view of the Olympic Basketball Arena, the venue of the London International Basketball Invitational, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Cyclists compete in the Points Race of the Women's Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>An aerial view shows the Basketball Arena, site of the basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and handball events, at the Olympic Park in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A couple of spectators view the Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>The pool is seen during the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>British rowers prepare before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A general view of the preliminary group matches of the ITTF Pro Tour Table Tennis Grand Finals which is also being used as the test event for the Olympic table tennis venue at the Excel centre in east London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>A British rower prepares before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Argentina play China in their women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>The Olympic rings are pictured at the venue of the sailing competition in Weymouth and Portland, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A cyclist is seen on part of the Hadleigh farm Olympic mountain bike venue, Hadleigh, eastern England, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>A general view of the Olympic boxing venue during the test event at the Excel centre in east London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>The New Zealand women's hockey team train at the Olympic Hockey venue, the Riverbank Arena, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

<p>Britain's beach volleyball player Shauna Mullin (C) and her teammate Sarah Dampney (L) train at the London 2012 Olympics beach volleyball venue in central London July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>The ExCel centre is seen in east London June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>An aerial view shows a section of the London 2012 Olympic Games Olympic Stadium, at the Olympic Park in London December 20, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG</p>

