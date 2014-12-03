Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 4, 2014 | 5:00am IST

The one and only Kim Jong Un

North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 22
Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 22
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 22
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 24, 2014
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 22
Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 22
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 22
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 22
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2014
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 22
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2013
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Close
9 / 22
Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2013
Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 22
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 22
Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
12 / 22
Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2013
Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 22
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2013
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 22
Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2013
Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 22
Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 22
Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 22
Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
18 / 22
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodelling of Songdowon International Children's camp. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodelling of Songdowon International Children's camp. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodelling of Songdowon International Children's camp. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
19 / 22
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, May 19, 2014
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
20 / 22
Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
21 / 22
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Encased in ice

Encased in ice

Next Slideshows

Encased in ice

Encased in ice

Freezing fog and rain leaves behind glittering ice and fallen trees in parts of Austria.

04 Dec 2014
Space odyssey

Space odyssey

Striking images from deep space.

03 Dec 2014
The future of flight

The future of flight

The latest advances in flight technology and space travel.

03 Dec 2014
Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

02 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures