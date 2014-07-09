The other Pakistan
Interior designer Zahra Afridi (R) kicks a punching bag during a kickboxing training session at her home in Islamabad February 10, 2014. Afridi runs her own interior design company. Her most recent project was a Classic Rock Coffee cafe in Islamabad....more
Ansa Hasan, a marketing manager at Porsche Pakistan, gestures as she prepares for an upcoming event, outside the Porsche showroom in Lahore February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ansa Hasan, a marketing manager at Porsche Pakistan, plays with a parrot at her house in Lahore February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rock climber Nazia Parveen (R) jokes with her trainer Imran Junaidi during their practice in Islamabad February 15, 2014. She said she wanted to change the image of women in these areas, and that nothing was impossible for a woman if she had a goal...more
Rock climber Nazia Parveen descends during training in Islamabad February 15, 2014. Parveen is originally from a Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA). REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Interior designer Zahra Afridi uses a circular saw as she sculpts a stone guitar outside the Classic Rock Coffee cafe in Islamabad March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Interior designer Zahra Afridi (L) talks to a carpenter at a workshop on the outskirts of Islamabad February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Lead guitarist and songwriter, Khurram Waqar (R), vocalist Umair Jaswal (L), bass guitarist Rahail Siddiqui (2nd L), and drummer Asfendyar Ahmad of the rock band Qayaas rehearse at a private studio in Islamabad April 30, 2014. The band feels that the...more
Sarah (R) and her brother, artist Usman Ahmed (2nd R), smoke a water pipe, also known as a narghile, as they sit with friends at home in Islamabad May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Erum Ahmed, chief executive officer (CEO) of the textile retail brand So Kamal, sits in her study in Faisalabad February 25, 2014. Ahmed started the brand three years ago. She encourages women to work at her company located in the conservative city...more
Erum Ahmed, chief executive officer (CEO) of the textile retail brand So Kamal, talks to workers as she visits a factory in Faisalabad February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Aleena Raza reads a book in her bedroom in Lahore May 29, 2014. Raza manages textile retail brand So Kamal, which is owned by her mother, Erum Ahmed. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Aleena Raza stands behind her three-year-old son Ryan as he plays on a tablet computer in his room in Lahore May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Aleena Raza gets ready for a party in her dressing room in Lahore May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Pilates instructor Zainab Abbas (R) smokes a cigarette as she sits with a friend after lunch in Lahore February 19, 2014. Abbas opened her fitness studio, Route2Pilates, in Lahore, after receiving training in Bangkok, Thailand. She carries out...more
Pilates instructor Zainab Abbas (L) leads a class at her fitness studio in Lahore February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Sana Mir, captain of Pakistan's women's cricket team, attends a training session in preparation for the 2014 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Twenty20 competition in Muridke February 22, 2014. Mir was enrolled in an engineering degree at a...more
Sana Mir (C), captain of Pakistan's women's cricket team, sits with a physical therapist (L) and a team-mate during a training session in preparation for the 2014 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Twenty20 competition in Muridke February 22,...more
Sana Mir, captain of Pakistan's women's cricket team, smiles as she stands at home in Lahore February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Educationalist and model Fatima walks past the swimming pool after working out in her gym at her house in Lahore May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Educationalist and model Fatima (R) uses her mobile phone while her Filipino domestic worker holds her glass of water at her house in Lahore May 28, 2014. Fatima is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Beaconhouse School System, a network of private...more
Naadiya Manzur (C), director of Treehouse Nursery and Kindergarten school, watches television with her husband Omar and son Zidaan at her house in Islamabad March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl attends a piano lesson at the Treehouse Nursery and Kindergarten school run by Naadiya Manzur in Islamabad March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children take part in a reading session at the Treehouse Nursery and Kindergarten school run by Naadiya Manzur in Islamabad March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
