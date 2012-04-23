The other side of Incredible India
A boy plays on an improvised swing made of cloth inside a recyclable goods godown in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy plays on an improvised swing made of cloth inside a recyclable goods godown in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri girl swings on a tree on a sunny day in Srinagar March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri girl swings on a tree on a sunny day in Srinagar March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Waste collector Nakul Mukherjee, 9, collects pieces of scrap metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel
Waste collector Nakul Mukherjee, 9, collects pieces of scrap metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel
A local passenger train passes-by cows at a railway station in Mumbai February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A local passenger train passes-by cows at a railway station in Mumbai February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri labourer loads used cardboard boxes onto a truck in Srinagar February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri labourer loads used cardboard boxes onto a truck in Srinagar February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Waste collector Saudagar Mukherjee (C) and his 18-year-old daughter Madhuri (3rd L) collect recyclable material at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Waste collector Saudagar Mukherjee (C) and his 18-year-old daughter Madhuri (3rd L) collect recyclable material at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, uses a magnet attached to a wooden stick to collect pieces of loose metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel
Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, uses a magnet attached to a wooden stick to collect pieces of loose metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel
Boys collect coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the Sabarmati river after the immersion of idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in Ahmedabad September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys collect coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the Sabarmati river after the immersion of idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in Ahmedabad September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy ferries coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy ferries coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker carries a sack filled with used plastic items at a grinding plant on the outskirts of Srinagar June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A worker carries a sack filled with used plastic items at a grinding plant on the outskirts of Srinagar June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Pigeons fly overhead as a woman collects recyclables from a dump yard in New Delhi June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pigeons fly overhead as a woman collects recyclables from a dump yard in New Delhi June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ashfaq, 10, carries his two-year-old brother Farhaan through a flooded pathway in a Mumbai slum June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashfaq, 10, carries his two-year-old brother Farhaan through a flooded pathway in a Mumbai slum June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy collects recyclables as rain clouds approach over a garbage dump, on the eve of World Environment Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A boy collects recyclables as rain clouds approach over a garbage dump, on the eve of World Environment Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A girl sits next to a cart full of recyclable materials in Kolkata June 4, 2011. World Environment Day is annually observed on June 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl sits next to a cart full of recyclable materials in Kolkata June 4, 2011. World Environment Day is annually observed on June 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy runs to hit a shuttlecock with a hand-made wooden bat in a slum in Mumbai, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy runs to hit a shuttlecock with a hand-made wooden bat in a slum in Mumbai, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A washerman stands on the banks of river Yamuna as migratory birds fly amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A washerman stands on the banks of river Yamuna as migratory birds fly amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee takes a ritual dip in the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee takes a ritual dip in the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man bathes from a broken water pipe line in a Noida slum, located in Uttar Pradesh June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man bathes from a broken water pipe line in a Noida slum, located in Uttar Pradesh June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A porter ties sacks of metal scrap on a wooden handcart at an industrial area in Mumbai October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A porter ties sacks of metal scrap on a wooden handcart at an industrial area in Mumbai October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rag picker searches for recyclable materials at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Jammu February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A rag picker searches for recyclable materials at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Jammu February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy plays in a garbage dump in Mumbai November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A boy plays in a garbage dump in Mumbai November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Scavengers search for usable refuse in a garbage dump in Lucknow December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Scavengers search for usable refuse in a garbage dump in Lucknow December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Children stand in a boat at the banks of the polluted Yamuna River during a dust haze as they wait to give a ride to worshippers in New Delhi during World Environment Day June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Children stand in a boat at the banks of the polluted Yamuna River during a dust haze as they wait to give a ride to worshippers in New Delhi during World Environment Day June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A boy carries a plastic container to fill water past a garbage dump in Mumbai April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A boy carries a plastic container to fill water past a garbage dump in Mumbai April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Municipal Corporation of Delhi workers sit on a pavement outside the Commonwealth Games athletes village in New Delhi September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Municipal Corporation of Delhi workers sit on a pavement outside the Commonwealth Games athletes village in New Delhi September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A slogan of the sanitation department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) written on a garbage truck is pictured in Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A slogan of the sanitation department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) written on a garbage truck is pictured in Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Los Angeles riots: 20 years later
The intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 riots, as it looks today.
When they were young
Famous faces when they were young.
Scenescapes
Stunning views of city and country from around the world.
Daily life in Nepal
Images of daily life in the landlocked Himalayan republic.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.