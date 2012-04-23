Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 23, 2012 | 7:50pm IST

The other side of Incredible India

<p>A boy plays on an improvised swing made of cloth inside a recyclable goods godown in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A boy plays on an improvised swing made of cloth inside a recyclable goods godown in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 23, 2012

A boy plays on an improvised swing made of cloth inside a recyclable goods godown in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 30
<p>A Kashmiri girl swings on a tree on a sunny day in Srinagar March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri girl swings on a tree on a sunny day in Srinagar March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, April 23, 2012

A Kashmiri girl swings on a tree on a sunny day in Srinagar March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
2 / 30
<p>Waste collector Nakul Mukherjee, 9, collects pieces of scrap metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel</p>

Waste collector Nakul Mukherjee, 9, collects pieces of scrap metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel

Monday, April 23, 2012

Waste collector Nakul Mukherjee, 9, collects pieces of scrap metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel

Close
3 / 30
<p>A local passenger train passes-by cows at a railway station in Mumbai February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A local passenger train passes-by cows at a railway station in Mumbai February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 23, 2012

A local passenger train passes-by cows at a railway station in Mumbai February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 30
<p>A Kashmiri labourer loads used cardboard boxes onto a truck in Srinagar February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri labourer loads used cardboard boxes onto a truck in Srinagar February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Monday, April 23, 2012

A Kashmiri labourer loads used cardboard boxes onto a truck in Srinagar February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
5 / 30
<p>Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, April 23, 2012

Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
6 / 30
<p>Waste collector Saudagar Mukherjee (C) and his 18-year-old daughter Madhuri (3rd L) collect recyclable material at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Waste collector Saudagar Mukherjee (C) and his 18-year-old daughter Madhuri (3rd L) collect recyclable material at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, April 23, 2012

Waste collector Saudagar Mukherjee (C) and his 18-year-old daughter Madhuri (3rd L) collect recyclable material at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
7 / 30
<p>Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, uses a magnet attached to a wooden stick to collect pieces of loose metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel</p>

Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, uses a magnet attached to a wooden stick to collect pieces of loose metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel

Monday, April 23, 2012

Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, uses a magnet attached to a wooden stick to collect pieces of loose metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel

Close
8 / 30
<p>Boys collect coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the Sabarmati river after the immersion of idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in Ahmedabad September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Boys collect coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the Sabarmati river after the immersion of idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in Ahmedabad September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, April 23, 2012

Boys collect coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the Sabarmati river after the immersion of idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in Ahmedabad September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 30
<p>A boy ferries coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A boy ferries coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, April 23, 2012

A boy ferries coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
10 / 30
<p>A worker carries a sack filled with used plastic items at a grinding plant on the outskirts of Srinagar June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A worker carries a sack filled with used plastic items at a grinding plant on the outskirts of Srinagar June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, April 23, 2012

A worker carries a sack filled with used plastic items at a grinding plant on the outskirts of Srinagar June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
11 / 30
<p>Pigeons fly overhead as a woman collects recyclables from a dump yard in New Delhi June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Pigeons fly overhead as a woman collects recyclables from a dump yard in New Delhi June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, April 23, 2012

Pigeons fly overhead as a woman collects recyclables from a dump yard in New Delhi June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 30
<p>A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, April 23, 2012

A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
13 / 30
<p>Ashfaq, 10, carries his two-year-old brother Farhaan through a flooded pathway in a Mumbai slum June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Ashfaq, 10, carries his two-year-old brother Farhaan through a flooded pathway in a Mumbai slum June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 23, 2012

Ashfaq, 10, carries his two-year-old brother Farhaan through a flooded pathway in a Mumbai slum June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 30
<p>A boy collects recyclables as rain clouds approach over a garbage dump, on the eve of World Environment Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A boy collects recyclables as rain clouds approach over a garbage dump, on the eve of World Environment Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Monday, April 23, 2012

A boy collects recyclables as rain clouds approach over a garbage dump, on the eve of World Environment Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
15 / 30
<p>A girl sits next to a cart full of recyclable materials in Kolkata June 4, 2011. World Environment Day is annually observed on June 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A girl sits next to a cart full of recyclable materials in Kolkata June 4, 2011. World Environment Day is annually observed on June 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, April 23, 2012

A girl sits next to a cart full of recyclable materials in Kolkata June 4, 2011. World Environment Day is annually observed on June 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
16 / 30
<p>A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 23, 2012

A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
17 / 30
<p>A boy runs to hit a shuttlecock with a hand-made wooden bat in a slum in Mumbai, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A boy runs to hit a shuttlecock with a hand-made wooden bat in a slum in Mumbai, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 23, 2012

A boy runs to hit a shuttlecock with a hand-made wooden bat in a slum in Mumbai, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
18 / 30
<p>A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, April 23, 2012

A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
19 / 30
<p>A washerman stands on the banks of river Yamuna as migratory birds fly amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A washerman stands on the banks of river Yamuna as migratory birds fly amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, April 23, 2012

A washerman stands on the banks of river Yamuna as migratory birds fly amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 30
<p>A Hindu devotee takes a ritual dip in the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Hindu devotee takes a ritual dip in the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 23, 2012

A Hindu devotee takes a ritual dip in the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
21 / 30
<p>A man bathes from a broken water pipe line in a Noida slum, located in Uttar Pradesh June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A man bathes from a broken water pipe line in a Noida slum, located in Uttar Pradesh June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, April 23, 2012

A man bathes from a broken water pipe line in a Noida slum, located in Uttar Pradesh June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
22 / 30
<p>A porter ties sacks of metal scrap on a wooden handcart at an industrial area in Mumbai October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A porter ties sacks of metal scrap on a wooden handcart at an industrial area in Mumbai October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 23, 2012

A porter ties sacks of metal scrap on a wooden handcart at an industrial area in Mumbai October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
23 / 30
<p>A rag picker searches for recyclable materials at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Jammu February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A rag picker searches for recyclable materials at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Jammu February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Monday, April 23, 2012

A rag picker searches for recyclable materials at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Jammu February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
24 / 30
<p>A boy plays in a garbage dump in Mumbai November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A boy plays in a garbage dump in Mumbai November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Monday, April 23, 2012

A boy plays in a garbage dump in Mumbai November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
25 / 30
<p>Scavengers search for usable refuse in a garbage dump in Lucknow December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Scavengers search for usable refuse in a garbage dump in Lucknow December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Monday, April 23, 2012

Scavengers search for usable refuse in a garbage dump in Lucknow December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
26 / 30
<p>Children stand in a boat at the banks of the polluted Yamuna River during a dust haze as they wait to give a ride to worshippers in New Delhi during World Environment Day June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Children stand in a boat at the banks of the polluted Yamuna River during a dust haze as they wait to give a ride to worshippers in New Delhi during World Environment Day June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Monday, April 23, 2012

Children stand in a boat at the banks of the polluted Yamuna River during a dust haze as they wait to give a ride to worshippers in New Delhi during World Environment Day June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
27 / 30
<p>A boy carries a plastic container to fill water past a garbage dump in Mumbai April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A boy carries a plastic container to fill water past a garbage dump in Mumbai April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Monday, April 23, 2012

A boy carries a plastic container to fill water past a garbage dump in Mumbai April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
28 / 30
<p>Municipal Corporation of Delhi workers sit on a pavement outside the Commonwealth Games athletes village in New Delhi September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Municipal Corporation of Delhi workers sit on a pavement outside the Commonwealth Games athletes village in New Delhi September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, April 23, 2012

Municipal Corporation of Delhi workers sit on a pavement outside the Commonwealth Games athletes village in New Delhi September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
29 / 30
<p>A slogan of the sanitation department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) written on a garbage truck is pictured in Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A slogan of the sanitation department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) written on a garbage truck is pictured in Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 23, 2012

A slogan of the sanitation department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) written on a garbage truck is pictured in Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

Next Slideshows

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

The intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 riots, as it looks today.

24 Apr 2012
When they were young

When they were young

Famous faces when they were young.

21 Apr 2012
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

20 Apr 2012
Daily life in Nepal

Daily life in Nepal

Images of daily life in the landlocked Himalayan republic.

20 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast