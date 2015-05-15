The people vs. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

During a gunfight with Watertown Police officers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hopped into a black Mercedes the brothers had carjacked hours earlier, and attempted to run over three police officers who were trying to arrest his brother Tamerlan. The officers...more

During a gunfight with Watertown Police officers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hopped into a black Mercedes the brothers had carjacked hours earlier, and attempted to run over three police officers who were trying to arrest his brother Tamerlan. The officers jumped out of the way but Dzhokhar ran over his brother, who was briefly caught up in the vehicle's wheels and dragged for about 20 feet. After Tamerlan, a trained martial artist, was thrown free, he continued to wrestle with Pugliese and another officer. Tamerlan died later that day. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

