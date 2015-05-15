Edition:
The people vs. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in an undated photo presented as evidence in his trial. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in an undated photo presented as evidence in his trial. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in an undated photo presented as evidence in his trial. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston
Runners run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Runners run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013
Runners run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello
Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after the explosions, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after the explosions, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013
Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after the explosions, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013
A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev are shown in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013

Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev are shown in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev are shown in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout
The accused, Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013

The accused, Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
The accused, Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout
Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013
Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS
Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after the explosions in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after the explosions in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013
Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after the explosions in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013
A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
The scene moments before a second bomb exploded as a man (top R), marked with a circle by prosecutors and identified by them as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, moves rapidly away from the spot near the finish line of the race. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015

The scene moments before a second bomb exploded as a man (top R), marked with a circle by prosecutors and identified by them as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, moves rapidly away from the spot near the finish line of the race. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
The scene moments before a second bomb exploded as a man (top R), marked with a circle by prosecutors and identified by them as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, moves rapidly away from the spot near the finish line of the race. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
The moment the second bomb exploded near the finish line. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015

The moment the second bomb exploded near the finish line. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
The moment the second bomb exploded near the finish line. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
The scene shortly after the second bomb exploded. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015

The scene shortly after the second bomb exploded. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
The scene shortly after the second bomb exploded. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, April 21, 2013. Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingz and Martin Richard were killed in the bombings while MIT police officer Sean Collier was killed during the manhunt for the suspects. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2013

Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, April 21, 2013. Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingz and Martin Richard were killed in the bombings while MIT...more

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2013
Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, April 21, 2013. Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingz and Martin Richard were killed in the bombings while MIT police officer Sean Collier was killed during the manhunt for the suspects. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Officials take crime scene photos a day after the explosions, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013

Officials take crime scene photos a day after the explosions, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013
Officials take crime scene photos a day after the explosions, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are pictured crouching in front of a Mercedes during the gunfight on a street tightly packed with houses. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015

Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are pictured crouching in front of a Mercedes during the gunfight on a street tightly packed with houses. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are pictured crouching in front of a Mercedes during the gunfight on a street tightly packed with houses. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A large fragment of a homemade pressure-cooker bomb that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is charged with throwing at police officers during a gunfight in Watertown on April 19, 2015 is seen embedded in the side of a Honda Civic that was parked near the site of the disturbance. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015

A large fragment of a homemade pressure-cooker bomb that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is charged with throwing at police officers during a gunfight in Watertown on April 19, 2015 is seen embedded in the side of a Honda Civic that...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A large fragment of a homemade pressure-cooker bomb that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is charged with throwing at police officers during a gunfight in Watertown on April 19, 2015 is seen embedded in the side of a Honda Civic that was parked near the site of the disturbance. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Evidence markers are seen on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. Police and civilian witnesses at his trial recalled the ferocity of that final gunfight. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015

Evidence markers are seen on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. Police and civilian witnesses at his trial recalled the ferocity of that final gunfight. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Evidence markers are seen on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. Police and civilian witnesses at his trial recalled the ferocity of that final gunfight. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
An evidence marker sits next to a 9mm Luger handgun on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015

An evidence marker sits next to a 9mm Luger handgun on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An evidence marker sits next to a 9mm Luger handgun on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Blood is seen in a police car on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015

Blood is seen in a police car on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Blood is seen in a police car on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A still image from surveillance video shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on March 11, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015

A still image from surveillance video shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on March 11, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A still image from surveillance video shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on March 11, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A tribute to MIT police officer Sean Collier (L), killed by the Boston marathon bombing suspects and MBTA police officer Richard Donahue, Jr. (R), shot and injured in a shoot out with the suspects, is seen at a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings near the scene of the blasts on Boylston Street in Boston, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2013

A tribute to MIT police officer Sean Collier (L), killed by the Boston marathon bombing suspects and MBTA police officer Richard Donahue, Jr. (R), shot and injured in a shoot out with the suspects, is seen at a memorial to the victims of the Boston...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2013
A tribute to MIT police officer Sean Collier (L), killed by the Boston marathon bombing suspects and MBTA police officer Richard Donahue, Jr. (R), shot and injured in a shoot out with the suspects, is seen at a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings near the scene of the blasts on Boylston Street in Boston, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
During a gunfight with Watertown Police officers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hopped into a black Mercedes the brothers had carjacked hours earlier, and attempted to run over three police officers who were trying to arrest his brother Tamerlan. The officers jumped out of the way but Dzhokhar ran over his brother, who was briefly caught up in the vehicle's wheels and dragged for about 20 feet. After Tamerlan, a trained martial artist, was thrown free, he continued to wrestle with Pugliese and another officer. Tamerlan died later that day. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015

During a gunfight with Watertown Police officers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hopped into a black Mercedes the brothers had carjacked hours earlier, and attempted to run over three police officers who were trying to arrest his brother Tamerlan. The officers...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
During a gunfight with Watertown Police officers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hopped into a black Mercedes the brothers had carjacked hours earlier, and attempted to run over three police officers who were trying to arrest his brother Tamerlan. The officers jumped out of the way but Dzhokhar ran over his brother, who was briefly caught up in the vehicle's wheels and dragged for about 20 feet. After Tamerlan, a trained martial artist, was thrown free, he continued to wrestle with Pugliese and another officer. Tamerlan died later that day. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013

A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013
A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2013

An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2013
An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is seen standing in a boat where he was apprehended by police on March 18, 2015, after hiding in a boat after a daylong lockdown of much of the greater Boston area. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is seen standing in a boat where he was apprehended by police on March 18, 2015, after hiding in a boat after a daylong lockdown of much of the greater Boston area. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is seen standing in a boat where he was apprehended by police on March 18, 2015, after hiding in a boat after a daylong lockdown of much of the greater Boston area. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout
People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington Street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013

People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington Street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013
People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington Street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat he was hiding in before his violent capture, explaining his reasoning for killing innocent people. "We Muslims are one body you hurt one you hurt us all," the message read, citing what it said was aggression in Muslim lands. "I don't like killing innocent people it is forbidden in islam, but due to said (...) it is allowed," the message read, with a word missing due to a bullet hole. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015

A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat he was hiding in before his violent capture, explaining his reasoning for killing innocent people. �We Muslims are one body you hurt one you hurt us all,�...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat he was hiding in before his violent capture, explaining his reasoning for killing innocent people. �We Muslims are one body you hurt one you hurt us all,� the message read, citing what it said was aggression in Muslim lands. �I don�t like killing innocent people it is forbidden in islam, but due to said (�) it is allowed,� the message read, with a word missing due to a bullet hole. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice
A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, accompanied by their sisters. REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2013

A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, accompanied by their sisters. REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2013
A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, accompanied by their sisters. REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family
A memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings and its aftermath stands near the race's finish line, on the second day of jury selection in the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015

A memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings and its aftermath stands near the race's finish line, on the second day of jury selection in the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings and its aftermath stands near the race's finish line, on the second day of jury selection in the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev gestures towards a surveillance camera in his holding cell in this 2013 surveillance image released by the U.S. Justice department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadine Pellegrini showed the jury the surveillance photo she said was taken on the day of his first court appearance in July 2013. "This is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev," Pellegrini said. "Unconcerned, unrepentant and unchanged." REUTERS/USDOJ

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev gestures towards a surveillance camera in his holding cell in this 2013 surveillance image released by the U.S. Justice department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadine Pellegrini showed the jury the surveillance photo she said was taken...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev gestures towards a surveillance camera in his holding cell in this 2013 surveillance image released by the U.S. Justice department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadine Pellegrini showed the jury the surveillance photo she said was taken on the day of his first court appearance in July 2013. "This is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev," Pellegrini said. "Unconcerned, unrepentant and unchanged." REUTERS/USDOJ
Asia's new boat people

Asia's new boat people

Asia's new boat people

Asia's new boat people

Beaten, abandoned and pushed back to sea, hundreds of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants search for a new life.

Burundi on the brink

Burundi on the brink

Burundian forces arrest the leader of a failed coup as President Pierre Nkurunziza returns to the capital.

Disputes in the South China Sea

Disputes in the South China Sea

China sketched out plans for the islands it is creating in the disputed South China Sea, saying they would be used for military defense as well as to provide...

India this week

India this week

Here's what made news and caught our eye this week.

