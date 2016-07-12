The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club
Damien Chee (L) and Skylar Simon practice drawing their weapon during a firearms training class attended by members of the Pink Pistols, a national pro-gun LGBT organization, at the PMAA Gun Range in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 1, 2016. Pink Pistols,...more
Skylar Simon (L) and his partner, Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz, walk down a range together during a firearms training class. Before the Orlando shootings in June, the Pink Pistols, with more than 45 chapters across the...more
Participants work on proper gun handling during a firearms training class. "We teach queers to shoot," the group says on its website. "Then we teach others that we have done so. Armed queers don't get bashed." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mallory Washburn shoots at targets. Gun violence has remained in the forefront of national conversation since the Orlando shootings. Last week alone, two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota were killed by police. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz (L) and his partner Skylar Simon load magazines of ammunition. An openly gay professional bodypiercer, Matt Schlentz said members of the LGBT community feel more at risk of being a victim of...more
Skylar Simon (L) gets instructions from firearms instructor Dan Hood. "Every gay person, every lesbian, every transgender, everybody in-between and every street person, we all know someone who has been the victim of a crime, a hate crime or some type...more
Instructors work with participants on proper gun handling. "Orlando, being the largest mass shooting in American history and pointed at gays, I think it was a huge eye opener for people," Schlentz said. "The world is not a perfect place, and we need...more
Participants shoot at targets. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz (L) is followed by firearms instructor Dan Hood. Schlentz meets with members at shooting ranges for practices and training. The group also helps members not familiar with weapons to select...more
Skylar Simon shoots at targets. Salt Lake City chapter president Matt Schlentz expects membership of Pink Pistols to keep growing and hopes an incident like Orlando will not happen again. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz loads a magazine of ammunition. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz (L) and his partner Skylar Simon look at a target after shooting. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants prepare to shoot at targets. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants watch as firearms instructor Dan Hood demonstrates weapons handling. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants practice weapons handling. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Salt Lake City Pink Pistols chapter president Matt Schlentz practices his draw during a firearms training class. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
