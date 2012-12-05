Edition:
The poaching wars

<p>A rhino that was dehorned by a veterinary surgeon and rangers to prevent poaching is seen at the Kruger national park in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, September 16, 2011. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT REUTERS/Ilya Kachaev </p>

<p>A warden walks past as an illegal consignment of five tonnes of Ivory confiscated from smugglers is destroyed during the African Elephant Law Enforcement Day in Tsavo West National Park, east of capital Nairobi, Kenya, July 20, 2011. The confiscated consignment, recovered from smugglers in Singapore in 2002, originated from poaching activities in both Zambia and Malawi. REUTERS/Noor Khamis </p>

<p>A policeman watches as Manh Thuong Tran, a Vietnamese national, is led to the cells after appearing at the Kempton Park high court in Johannesburg May 4, 2012. Tran was charged with poaching after being caught in possession of a rhino horn while transiting in Johannesburg on a flight from Mozambique. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

<p>The carcasses of some of the 22 elephant slaughtered in a helicopter attack lie on the ground in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Garamba National Park, in an undated picture. REUTERS/DRC Military</p>

<p>Members of the Pilanesberg National Park Anti-Poaching Unit stand guard as conservationists and police investigate the scene of a rhino poaching incident, South Africa, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

<p>A rhino is dehorned by a veterinary surgeon and rangers to prevent poaching at the Kruger national park in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Kachaev </p>

<p>Rangers look at an anti-poaching aircraft named Seeker, which is being shown to reporters at the Kruger National Park, South Africa, December 4 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

<p>Members of the South African National Defence Force walk through grasslands during a media visit to clandestine positions at the Kruger National Park, South Africa, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

<p>The carcass of a rhino is seen after it was killed for its horn by poachers at the Kruger national park in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Kachaev </p>

<p>Policeman look on as a protester carries a placard calling for an end to rhino poaching, which threatens the survival of rhino species, outside the Chinese embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

<p>A ranger shows part of a rhino horn after a rhino was dehorned by a veterinary surgeon to prevent poaching at the Kruger national park in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Kachaev </p>

<p>Tun Csi Pem, a Thai national believed to be connected with a rhino poaching syndicate, sits next to his interpreter as he is charged at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court outside Johannesburg, South Africa, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

<p>Rangers prepare to insert a GPS on an eight year old Rhino to keep track of its movements and attempts at poaching, at the Mafikeng Game Reserve in the North West province, November 12, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

<p>A member of the South African National Defence Force poses for photographers during a media visit to clandestine positions at the Kruger National Park, South Africa, July 20, 2011 REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Workers perform a post-mortem on the carcass of a rhino after it was killed for its horn by poachers at the Kruger national park in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Kachaev </p>

<p>A White Rhino and her calf walk in the dusk light in Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa's North West Province, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

<p>Part of a shipment of 33 rhino horns seized by Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department is displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Pieces of ivory and animal skins are displayed during a news conference at the Kenya Wildlife Services headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna </p>

<p>Members of the Pilanesberg National Park Anti-Poaching Unit stand guard as conservationists and police investigate the scene of a rhino poaching incident, South Africa, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

<p>Rhinos with cut horns walk at a farm of Dawie Groenewald, who is accused of rhino poaching, in Musina, Limpopo province, South Africa, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

