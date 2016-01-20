Edition:
The politics of Palin

Donald Trump thanks the crowd after receiving Sarah Palin's endorsement at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Donald Trump thanks the crowd after receiving Sarah Palin's endorsement at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Donald Trump thanks the crowd after receiving Sarah Palin's endorsement at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
1 / 22
Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for President at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for President at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for President at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
2 / 22
Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
3 / 22
Sarah Palin and Ted Cruz recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the "Million Vet March on the Memorials" at the U.S. National World War II Memorial in Washington October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sarah Palin and Ted Cruz recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the "Million Vet March on the Memorials" at the U.S. National World War II Memorial in Washington October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2013
Sarah Palin and Ted Cruz recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the "Million Vet March on the Memorials" at the U.S. National World War II Memorial in Washington October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
4 / 22
Sarah Palin speaks to supporters at a rally organized by the Tea Party of America in Indianola, Iowa, September 3, 2011 REUTERS/Jim Young

Sarah Palin speaks to supporters at a rally organized by the Tea Party of America in Indianola, Iowa, September 3, 2011 REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011
Sarah Palin speaks to supporters at a rally organized by the Tea Party of America in Indianola, Iowa, September 3, 2011 REUTERS/Jim Young
5 / 22
John McCain and Sarah Palin acknowledge the crowd during a campaign rally for McCain at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

John McCain and Sarah Palin acknowledge the crowd during a campaign rally for McCain at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2010
John McCain and Sarah Palin acknowledge the crowd during a campaign rally for McCain at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
6 / 22
A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2011
A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
7 / 22
Caleb Schierkolk, a supporter of Sarah Palin, shows off her autograph on his forehead at Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Caleb Schierkolk, a supporter of Sarah Palin, shows off her autograph on his forehead at Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2011
Caleb Schierkolk, a supporter of Sarah Palin, shows off her autograph on his forehead at Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
8 / 22
Sue Stevens, a supporter of Sarah Palin, carries a cutout of Palin across the lawn as she arrives for a rally organized by the Tea Party of America in Indianola, Iowa, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sue Stevens, a supporter of Sarah Palin, carries a cutout of Palin across the lawn as she arrives for a rally organized by the Tea Party of America in Indianola, Iowa, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2011
Sue Stevens, a supporter of Sarah Palin, carries a cutout of Palin across the lawn as she arrives for a rally organized by the Tea Party of America in Indianola, Iowa, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
9 / 22
Sarah Palin greets a protester holding a sign reading "Idiot Queen" as she arrives for a clambake at a private residence in Seabrook, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sarah Palin greets a protester holding a sign reading "Idiot Queen" as she arrives for a clambake at a private residence in Seabrook, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2011
Sarah Palin greets a protester holding a sign reading "Idiot Queen" as she arrives for a clambake at a private residence in Seabrook, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
10 / 22
Sarah Palin takes part in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride to honor U.S. veterans, in Washington May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Sarah Palin takes part in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride to honor U.S. veterans, in Washington May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2011
Sarah Palin takes part in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride to honor U.S. veterans, in Washington May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
11 / 22
Gail Abbott, a supporter of Sarah Palin, holds a cutout of a pit bull wearing lipstick outside of a fundraiser in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Gail Abbott, a supporter of Sarah Palin, holds a cutout of a pit bull wearing lipstick outside of a fundraiser in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Saturday, October 04, 2008
Gail Abbott, a supporter of Sarah Palin, holds a cutout of a pit bull wearing lipstick outside of a fundraiser in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
12 / 22
A protester holds a sign outside of a fundraiser for Sarah Palin in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A protester holds a sign outside of a fundraiser for Sarah Palin in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Saturday, October 04, 2008
A protester holds a sign outside of a fundraiser for Sarah Palin in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
13 / 22
Sarah Palin speaks at a Tea Party Express rally on Boston Commons in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sarah Palin speaks at a Tea Party Express rally on Boston Commons in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2010
Sarah Palin speaks at a Tea Party Express rally on Boston Commons in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
14 / 22
Sarah Palin talks with an unidentified couple in a gas station in Anchorage (which is owned by her sister and brother-in-law) after casting her vote in Wasilla, Alaska, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Sarah Palin talks with an unidentified couple in a gas station in Anchorage (which is owned by her sister and brother-in-law) after casting her vote in Wasilla, Alaska, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2008
Sarah Palin talks with an unidentified couple in a gas station in Anchorage (which is owned by her sister and brother-in-law) after casting her vote in Wasilla, Alaska, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
15 / 22
Sarah Palin drinks a large soda for comic effect as she speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sarah Palin drinks a large soda for comic effect as she speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2013
Sarah Palin drinks a large soda for comic effect as she speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
16 / 22
A supporter listens to Sarah Palin during a rally in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporter listens to Sarah Palin during a rally in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2008
A supporter listens to Sarah Palin during a rally in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
17 / 22
Women hold up lipsticks as Sarah Palin arrives to speak in Golden, Colorado September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Women hold up lipsticks as Sarah Palin arrives to speak in Golden, Colorado September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2008
Women hold up lipsticks as Sarah Palin arrives to speak in Golden, Colorado September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
18 / 22
Sarah Palin and her husband Todd greet supporters at a rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sarah Palin and her husband Todd greet supporters at a rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 13, 2008
Sarah Palin and her husband Todd greet supporters at a rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
19 / 22
Joe Biden and Sarah Palin smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Joe Biden and Sarah Palin smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2008
Joe Biden and Sarah Palin smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
20 / 22
Janis Adams (L) protests outside a fundraiser for Sarah Palin in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Janis Adams (L) protests outside a fundraiser for Sarah Palin in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Saturday, October 04, 2008
Janis Adams (L) protests outside a fundraiser for Sarah Palin in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
21 / 22
Sarah Palin gestures as she speaks during the LIA (Long Island Association) Annual Meeting & Luncheon at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sarah Palin gestures as she speaks during the LIA (Long Island Association) Annual Meeting & Luncheon at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 18, 2011
Sarah Palin gestures as she speaks during the LIA (Long Island Association) Annual Meeting & Luncheon at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
22 / 22
