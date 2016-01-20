The politics of Palin
Donald Trump thanks the crowd after receiving Sarah Palin's endorsement at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for President at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sarah Palin and Ted Cruz recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the "Million Vet March on the Memorials" at the U.S. National World War II Memorial in Washington October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sarah Palin speaks to supporters at a rally organized by the Tea Party of America in Indianola, Iowa, September 3, 2011 REUTERS/Jim Young
John McCain and Sarah Palin acknowledge the crowd during a campaign rally for McCain at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Caleb Schierkolk, a supporter of Sarah Palin, shows off her autograph on his forehead at Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sue Stevens, a supporter of Sarah Palin, carries a cutout of Palin across the lawn as she arrives for a rally organized by the Tea Party of America in Indianola, Iowa, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sarah Palin greets a protester holding a sign reading "Idiot Queen" as she arrives for a clambake at a private residence in Seabrook, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sarah Palin takes part in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride to honor U.S. veterans, in Washington May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Gail Abbott, a supporter of Sarah Palin, holds a cutout of a pit bull wearing lipstick outside of a fundraiser in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A protester holds a sign outside of a fundraiser for Sarah Palin in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Sarah Palin speaks at a Tea Party Express rally on Boston Commons in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sarah Palin talks with an unidentified couple in a gas station in Anchorage (which is owned by her sister and brother-in-law) after casting her vote in Wasilla, Alaska, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Sarah Palin drinks a large soda for comic effect as she speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter listens to Sarah Palin during a rally in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women hold up lipsticks as Sarah Palin arrives to speak in Golden, Colorado September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sarah Palin and her husband Todd greet supporters at a rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden and Sarah Palin smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Janis Adams (L) protests outside a fundraiser for Sarah Palin in Dallas, Texas October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Sarah Palin gestures as she speaks during the LIA (Long Island Association) Annual Meeting & Luncheon at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
