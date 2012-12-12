The pope @pontifex

Edition:
<p>Pope Benedict XVI posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito </p>

Pope Benedict XVI posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead the weekly general audience at his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, in southern Rome, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead the weekly general audience at his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, in southern Rome, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI greets participants of the first European Meeting of University Students at the Vatican July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Pope Benedict XVI greets participants of the first European Meeting of University Students at the Vatican July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves Lambeth Palace in the Popemobile in London September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves Lambeth Palace in the Popemobile in London September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI checks the new Vatican web portal on an iPad device at the Vatican June 28, 2011. Benedict XVI launched the site, a news information portal that aggregates the Vatican's various media into a one-stop site for all things papal. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Pope Benedict XVI checks the new Vatican web portal on an iPad device at the Vatican June 28, 2011. Benedict XVI launched the site, a news information portal that aggregates the Vatican's various media into a one-stop site for all things papal. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI leads the Palm Sunday mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leads the Palm Sunday mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from a window of his private apartment, as a gust of wind blows a cloth, at the Vatican February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from a window of his private apartment, as a gust of wind blows a cloth, at the Vatican February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI sits on a garden bench during his annual holiday in Bressanone, northern Italy July 31, 2008. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Pope Benedict XVI sits on a garden bench during his annual holiday in Bressanone, northern Italy July 31, 2008. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Children dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes dance for Pope Benedict XVI during the Pontiff's 85th birthday celebrations in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool </p>

Children dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes dance for Pope Benedict XVI during the Pontiff's 85th birthday celebrations in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

<p>Pope Benedict XVI kisses a child as he leaves on his popemobile at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Pope Benedict XVI kisses a child as he leaves on his popemobile at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves out of the window at Spoleto train station during his journey to Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves out of the window at Spoleto train station during his journey to Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI visits the Ardeatine Caves Memorial in Rome March 27, 2011. The site honours victims of a Nazi massacre of 335 Italian citizens during World War II. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Pope Benedict XVI visits the Ardeatine Caves Memorial in Rome March 27, 2011. The site honours victims of a Nazi massacre of 335 Italian citizens during World War II. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI holds a candle as he appears at the window of his private apartments to celebrate the unveiling of the nativity scene in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Pope Benedict XVI holds a candle as he appears at the window of his private apartments to celebrate the unveiling of the nativity scene in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves in his popemobile after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's square at the end of the Te Deum prayer in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico </p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves in his popemobile after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's square at the end of the Te Deum prayer in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

<p>Pope Benedict prays during a Vigil at Marienfeld, a former coal mine, near the west German city of Cologne August 20, 2005. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Pope Benedict prays during a Vigil at Marienfeld, a former coal mine, near the west German city of Cologne August 20, 2005. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful during Angelus prayer from his summer residence, in Castel Gandolfo, outside Rome August 20, 2006. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli </p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful during Angelus prayer from his summer residence, in Castel Gandolfo, outside Rome August 20, 2006. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

<p>Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives in the destroyed village of Onna, near Aquila, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives in the destroyed village of Onna, near Aquila, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI kisses the main altar as he leads the Vespers mass to celebrate the feast of Saint Peters and Paul in the Saint Paul Outside the Walls basilica in Rome June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Pope Benedict XVI kisses the main altar as he leads the Vespers mass to celebrate the feast of Saint Peters and Paul in the Saint Paul Outside the Walls basilica in Rome June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves after the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Spain's central square in Rome December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli </p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves after the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Spain's central square in Rome December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI wears a Saturno hat as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito </p>

Pope Benedict XVI wears a Saturno hat as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Pope Benedict XVI nods off during a mass at the Granaries in Floriana April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

Pope Benedict XVI nods off during a mass at the Granaries in Floriana April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI blesses the traditional Crib in St Peter's square at the end of the Te Deum prayer in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico </p>

Pope Benedict XVI blesses the traditional Crib in St Peter's square at the end of the Te Deum prayer in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

<p>Pope Benedict XVI prays inside St Paul's Grotto in Rabat, outside Valletta April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Pope Benedict XVI prays inside St Paul's Grotto in Rabat, outside Valletta April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI (R) looks on as Gregorios III Patriarch of the Church of Antiochthe speaks at the St. Paul Basilic in Harissa near Beirut September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Pope Benedict XVI (R) looks on as Gregorios III Patriarch of the Church of Antiochthe speaks at the St. Paul Basilic in Harissa near Beirut September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A bishop adjusts Pope Benedict XVI's mantle during the weekly Wednesday general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A bishop adjusts Pope Benedict XVI's mantle during the weekly Wednesday general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, waves from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, waves from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, waves from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI is greeted by bishops at the end of a special audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Pope Benedict XVI is greeted by bishops at the end of a special audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

