The Pope's first day

A nun holds up a copy of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano after bundles were delivered to a news agent's kiosk at the Vatican March 14, 2013. Pope Francis, barely 12 hours after his election, quietly left the Vatican early on Thursday to pray for guidance at a Rome basilica as he looks to usher a Catholic Church mired in intrigue and scandal into a new age of simplicity and humility. REUTERS/Chris Helgren