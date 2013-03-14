Edition:
The Pope's first day

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina 's cape blows in the wind as he leaves the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina leaves after praying at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>A nun holds up a copy of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano after bundles were delivered to a news agent's kiosk at the Vatican March 14, 2013. Pope Francis, barely 12 hours after his election, quietly left the Vatican early on Thursday to pray for guidance at a Rome basilica as he looks to usher a Catholic Church mired in intrigue and scandal into a new age of simplicity and humility. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>Customers buy copies of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano after bundles were delivered at a news agent's kiosk at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>Italian newspapers showing the newly-elected Pope Francis on its front page are seen at a newspaper kiosk in downtown Milan March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A man reads an Italian newspaper showing the newly elected Pope Francis on its front page in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>A nun takes a photograph of the first batch of souvenirs adorned with freshly-printed pictures of the newly-elected Pope Francis in a shop at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>The first batch of freshly-printed pictures of the newly-elected Pope Francis are displayed for customers at a souvenir shop at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I (2nd R), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, walks in the 5th-century Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore during a private visit in Rome March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, makes a private visit to the 5th-century Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, in a photo released by Osservatore Romano in Rome March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

<p>Seminary students from Australia hold a special edition of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano to diners from Ireland, at a restaurant in Rome March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>A choir member plays the piano during the morning Catholic mass after the announcement of the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new Pope, at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Catholic nuns attend a mass after the announcement of the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio as the new Pope, at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A Christian worshipper touches the Stone of Anointing, where Christians believe the body of Jesus was prepared for burial, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Catholic priest Simon Nganga celebrates the holy communion during a mass after the announcement of the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new pope, at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Christian worshippers visit the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus' birth, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>A Christian worshipper lights a candle at the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus' birth, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

