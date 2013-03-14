The Pope's first day
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome...more
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A nun holds up a copy of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano after bundles were delivered to a news agent's kiosk at the Vatican March 14, 2013. Pope Francis, barely 12 hours after his election, quietly left the Vatican early on Thursday to pray...more
A nun holds up a copy of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano after bundles were delivered to a news agent's kiosk at the Vatican March 14, 2013. Pope Francis, barely 12 hours after his election, quietly left the Vatican early on Thursday to pray for guidance at a Rome basilica as he looks to usher a Catholic Church mired in intrigue and scandal into a new age of simplicity and humility. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, makes a private visit to the 5th-century Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, in a photo released by Osservatore Romano in Rome March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano more
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, makes a private visit to the 5th-century Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, in a photo released by Osservatore Romano in Rome March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Catholic priest Simon Nganga celebrates the holy communion during a mass after the announcement of the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new pope, at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 14, 2013. ...more
Catholic priest Simon Nganga celebrates the holy communion during a mass after the announcement of the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new pope, at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
