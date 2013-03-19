The Pope's inauguration
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope...more
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope for a renewal of the scandal-plagued Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann
Next Slideshows
Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary
A dozen car bombs and suicide blasts killed more than 50 people on the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.
Inside CPAC
Scenes from the annual Republican gathering.
West Bank settlements
President Obama is due to make his first official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories this week, looking to improve ties. Here's a snapshot of life...
India this week
Pictures from the week that was.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.