Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 19, 2013 | 7:50pm IST

The Pope's inauguration

<p>Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope for a renewal of the scandal-plagued Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope...more

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope for a renewal of the scandal-plagued Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
1 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
2 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
3 / 25
<p>Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 25
<p>Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
6 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
7 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
8 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
9 / 25
<p>Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 25
<p>Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
11 / 25
<p>Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 25
<p>Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
13 / 25
<p>Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 25
<p>Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
15 / 25
<p>A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
16 / 25
<p>A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
17 / 25
<p>Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
18 / 25
<p>Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
19 / 25
<p>The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
20 / 25
<p>The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
21 / 25
<p>The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
22 / 25
<p>Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
23 / 25
<p>Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
24 / 25
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary

Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary

Next Slideshows

Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary

Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary

A dozen car bombs and suicide blasts killed more than 50 people on the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.

19 Mar 2013
Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Scenes from the annual Republican gathering.

19 Mar 2013
West Bank settlements

West Bank settlements

President Obama is due to make his first official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories this week, looking to improve ties. Here's a snapshot of life...

18 Mar 2013
India this week

India this week

Pictures from the week that was.

18 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast