Pictures | Fri Jun 14, 2013 | 12:10am IST

The pregnant princess

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the naming ceremony of the 'Royal Princess' cruise ship in Southampton, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the naming ceremony of the 'Royal Princess' cruise ship in Southampton, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a naming ceremony for the 'Royal Princess' cruise ship in Southampton, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a naming ceremony for the 'Royal Princess' cruise ship in Southampton, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands in front of Prince Harry and speaks to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, as she arrives to attend a service celebrating the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation at Westminster Abbey, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jack Hill/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands in front of Prince Harry and speaks to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, as she arrives to attend a service celebrating the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation at Westminster Abbey, June...more

<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Abbey after celebrating the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation in London, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Abbey after celebrating the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation in London, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Naomi House children's hospice in Sutton Scotney, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Parker/pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Naomi House children's hospice in Sutton Scotney, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Parker/pool

<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart Westminster Abbey after celebrating the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation in London, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart Westminster Abbey after celebrating the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation in London, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets school children as she leaves after visiting the Naomi House children's hospice in Sutton Scotney, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets school children as she leaves after visiting the Naomi House children's hospice in Sutton Scotney, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William (L-R) raise their wands on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter films, during the inauguration of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/POOL</p>

Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William (L-R) raise their wands on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter films, during the inauguration of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, April 26,...more

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, showing visible signs of pregnancy, meets scouts during at the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, near London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, showing visible signs of pregnancy, meets scouts during at the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, near London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she leaves after visiting the Naomi House children's hospice in Sutton Scotney, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she leaves after visiting the Naomi House children's hospice in Sutton Scotney, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves after a visit to Warner Bros. Studios at Leavesden, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves after a visit to Warner Bros. Studios at Leavesden, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the National Portrait Gallery in London, April 24, 2013. SREUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the National Portrait Gallery in London, April 24, 2013. SREUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to students at The Willows Primary School in the Wythenshawe district near Manchester, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Ellis/POOL</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to students at The Willows Primary School in the Wythenshawe district near Manchester, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Ellis/POOL

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, showing visible signs of pregnancy, attends the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Gurr/POOL</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, showing visible signs of pregnancy, attends the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Gurr/POOL

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a visit with her husband, Prince William, to attend a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a visit with her husband, Prince William, to attend a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets Princes Trust volunteers during a visit to Peak Lane fire station in Grimsby, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets Princes Trust volunteers during a visit to Peak Lane fire station in Grimsby, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool

