The pregnant princess
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the naming ceremony of the 'Royal Princess' cruise ship in Southampton, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a naming ceremony for the 'Royal Princess' cruise ship in Southampton, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands in front of Prince Harry and speaks to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, as she arrives to attend a service celebrating the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation at Westminster Abbey, June...more
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Abbey after celebrating the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation in London, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Naomi House children's hospice in Sutton Scotney, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Parker/pool
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart Westminster Abbey after celebrating the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation in London, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets school children as she leaves after visiting the Naomi House children's hospice in Sutton Scotney, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William (L-R) raise their wands on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter films, during the inauguration of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, April 26,...more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, showing visible signs of pregnancy, meets scouts during at the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, near London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she leaves after visiting the Naomi House children's hospice in Sutton Scotney, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves after a visit to Warner Bros. Studios at Leavesden, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the National Portrait Gallery in London, April 24, 2013. SREUTERS/Toby Melville
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to students at The Willows Primary School in the Wythenshawe district near Manchester, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Ellis/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, showing visible signs of pregnancy, attends the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Gurr/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a visit with her husband, Prince William, to attend a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets Princes Trust volunteers during a visit to Peak Lane fire station in Grimsby, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pays an official visit to the Hope House residential treatment centre, run by Action on Addiction for recovering addicts, London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Turner/pool
