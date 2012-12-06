Edition:
The pregnant princess

<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Pippa Middleton and her brother James leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

<p>Prince William arrives to visit his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Pippa Middleton and her brother James leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Britain's Prince William arrives at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

<p>Police officers stand outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

<p>Carole Middleton leaves the King Edward VII hospital where her daughter Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is being treated in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

<p>Members of the media wait outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 4, 2012.REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

<p>Carole Middleton leaves the King Edward VII hospital where her daughter Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is being treated in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

<p>Television reporters speak in front of the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

