Pictures | Tue Sep 25, 2012

The Presidential diet

<p>President Obama is offered a sample during a visit to Usinger's Sausage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama bites into a bratwurst during a visit to Usinger's Fine Sausage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama eats a French fry as he holds a round table discussion with first time voters at OMG Burger in Miami, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama eats a cone of mint chocolate chip ice cream that he purchased during a stop at Deb's Ice Cream and Deli in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama eats ribs during a lunchtime visit to Kenny's BBQ in Washington, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama eats his lunch at Rudy's Hot Dog in Toledo, Ohio, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama has a burger at the Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Then Senator Obama prepares to eat as he visits the Dooky Chase restaurant in New Orleans, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama buys a sandwich before he hosts a round table discussion with small business leaders at the Grand Central Bakery in Seattle, August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama eats eggs during breakfast with five small business owners at Rausch's Cafe in Guttenberg, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama eats a locally-caught shrimp during a meeting with locals in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama eats an ice cream at DeWitt Dairy Treats in DeWitt, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama selects a pastry during an impromptu stop at the 'Cafe on the Corner' in Dover, New Hampshire, January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and President Obama have burgers for lunch at Ray's Hell Burger restaurant in Arlington, Virginia June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama sips his drink as speaks to a group of woman during a round table discussion in Charleston, South Carolina, January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama eats a nectarine following a town hall meeting at Kroger's Supermarket in Bristol, Virginia, July 29, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House</p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Obama eats breakfast with union workers at the Evansville Labor Temple in Evansville, Indiana, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Obama eats an ice cream cone during a campaign stop at Windmill Ice Cream Shop in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Obama eats an omelette breakfast alongside other diners at the Four Seasons family restaurant in Greenwood, Indiana, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Obama eats pork chops with his family during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at a first round "First Four" game of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama and his daughter Malia eat "shave ice" with family friends outside of Island Snow while they are on Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>President Obama eats a snack in his limousine after he steps off Air Force One as he arrives in Dresden, Germany, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

